Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback ruled out for Green Bay Packers trip

Patrick Mahomes will be replaced by Matt Moore

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will sit out Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers with a dislocated kneecap.

Mahomes picked up the injury on October 17 at Denver in Kansas City's win over the Broncos but was able to practice on Wednesday and Thursday in a limited capacity.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Friday that the Chiefs would instead give Matt Moore the start in a prime-time game at Lambeau Field, affording Mahomes more time to recover from his injury.

1:01 Mahomes injured his knee in the Chiefs' 30-6 victory over the Denver Broncos Mahomes injured his knee in the Chiefs' 30-6 victory over the Denver Broncos

Reid said Mahomes "just wasn't ready" and pointed to the original projection of about three weeks for the quarterback to be healthy. Reid said the team would discuss on Monday Mahomes' Week 9 availability - when the Chiefs play the Minnesota Vikings.

The reigning NFL Most Valuable Player has 2,180 passing yards with 15 touchdowns this season.

Moore will start for the first time since the 11th game of the 2017 season when playing for the Miami Dolphins.

He relieved Mahomes at Denver and went 10 of 19 passing for 117 yards, including a 57-yard touchdown to Tyreek Hill.