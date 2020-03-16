Atlanta Falcons plan to release CB Desmond Trufant

The Falcons are moving on from Desmond Trufant

The Atlanta Falcons plan to release cornerback Desmond Trufant this week, according to NFL Network.

Trufant, a former Falcons first-round pick, is going into the third season of a five-year, $68.75m extension he signed in 2017.

The 29-year-old was due to earn a base salary of $10.75m in 2020, while carrying a cap hit of $15.15m.

By cutting him, the Falcons clear around $5m worth of cap space, but will have a dead cap hit of $10.2m.

According to Spotrac, the Falcons have the second least cap space in the NFL, trailing only the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Trufant was by far the most experienced member of the Falcons secondary. In nine games last season, he had a career-high four interceptions and seven passes defended.

With him gone, 2018 second-round pick Isaiah Oliver and 2019 fourth-round pick Kendall Sheffield project as the team's top options at the position.

Tyeler Davison has agreed a new deal with Atlanta

On Sunday, the Falcons agreed a three-year contract extension with defensive tackle Tyeler Davison.

Davison started 12 of 16 games for Atlanta last season. He had a career-high 55 tackles, including four for losses, with one sack and one fumble recovery.

The 27-year-old started 48 of 61 games in four seasons with the New Orleans Saints before signing a one-year deal with Atlanta before the 2019 season.

The Falcons also have agreed to contract extensions with defensive end Steven Means and fullback Keith Smith this month before each could become free agents on Wednesday.