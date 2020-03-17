NFL News

Tom Brady to leave New England Patriots

Last Updated: 17/03/20 1:02pm

Tom Brady has confirmed he will leave the New England Patriots, the franchise he has played for since he was drafted in 2000.

The 42-year-old quarterback, a six-time Super Bowl winner, took to Instagram to reveal that with his contract up at Foxborough he will will be leaving Gillette Stadium after 20 years.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly the two teams leading the race to sign Brady, who is a free agent and says "it is time for me to open a new stage of my life and career".

