Tom Brady to leave New England Patriots

Tom Brady has confirmed he will leave the New England Patriots, the franchise he has played for since he was drafted in 2000.

The 42-year-old quarterback, a six-time Super Bowl winner, took to Instagram to reveal that with his contract up at Foxborough he will will be leaving Gillette Stadium after 20 years.

The #Bucs made a strong offer to QB Tom Brady believed to be $30M or more. The #Chargers did, as well. And now, he’s leaving New England. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly the two teams leading the race to sign Brady, who is a free agent and says "it is time for me to open a new stage of my life and career".

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

