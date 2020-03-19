NFL teams find creative way around Free Agency restrictions

DeAndre Hopkins is on his way to Arizona

The 2020 NFL league year officially got underway from 8pm UK time on Wednesday, but rather than the deluge of confirmation, it was slightly different.

A hectic week of free agency drama put the brakes on as teams were prohibited from officially confirming deals due to NFL policy requiring the safe completion of player physicals, which is understandably difficult amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

There is currently a ban in place on player visits, with the physicals of those that were announced expected to have taken place in previous weeks.

Despite the restrictions, many teams found a creative way to showcase new arrivals by referring to the reliable 'reports' that had broken the news over the prior days.

The Arizona Cardinals were among those to have some fun as they teased DeAndre Hopkins' shock trade from the Houston Texans, along with agreements with defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and linebacker Devon Kennard.

The Buffalo Bills followed suit as they prepare to strengthen their wide receiver corps with former Minnesota Vikings star Stefon Diggs.

In Washington the Redskins also turned to 'reports' in regards to their agreement with cornerback Kendall Fuller, as did the Chicago Bears with quarterback Nick Foles and linebacker Robert Quinn.

The Indianapolis Colts were one of few to officially confirm a deal, welcoming defensive tackle DeForest Buckner after his trade from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a first-round pick.

"DeForest is a premier defensive tackle in this league and we're thrilled to add him to our roster," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement.

Buckner was the No 7 overall pick at the 2016 NFL Draft

"Adding a player of his calibre demonstrates the importance and commitment of building a strong defensive front.

"He will bring a veteran presence to our locker room and will lead with his work ethic. DeForest's consistency as a pro on and off the field will make us a better team."

AJ Bouye was officially traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick, while the Carolina Panthers officially acquired left tackle Russell Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers in a trade that saw guard Trai Turner head in the opposite direction.

It was also reported that former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is heading to the Chargers having been one of the top veteran free agents on the market.