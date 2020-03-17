Indianapolis Colts agree one-year $25m deal with quarterback Philip Rivers

Philip Rivers

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed a one-year $25m deal with former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers in one of the most widely-expected offseason moves.

The 38-year-old had been an unrestricted free agent after it was announced in February the Chargers were moving on from him following 16 seasons together.

Rivers struggled over the back end of the 2019 season, finishing the year 390 of 591 passing for 4,615 yards, 23 touchdowns (his fewest since 2007) and 20 interceptions (the joint-second most in his career).

The deal was confirmed on Twitter on Tuesday by ESPN's NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Colts are giving Philip Rivers a one-year, $25 million deal, per source. https://t.co/Nhdjuf1250 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2020

Jacoby Brissett was trusted with the starting job in Indianapolis last season after Andrew Luck announced his retirement at the age of just 29 in light of several gruelling injury setbacks in his career.

The former New England Patriots understudy finished a steady 272 of 447 passing for 2,942 yards and 18 touchdowns, but was seemingly unable to convince general manager Chris Ballard of his ability to lead a Super Bowl charge.

Rivers' arrival in Indianapolis further underlines the organisation's win-now mentality, following on from the recent acquisition of San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in exchange for a first-round draft pick.

Rivers has experience working with both Colts head coach Frank Reich and offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni having spent time together in San Diego.

Between his previous ties with key personnel and the elite offensive line in Indy, Rivers always looked a logical match for a team with the talent to push for a deep playoff run.

The NC State product was selected No 4 overall by the New York Giants at the 2004 draft, before heading to San Diego in a trade that saw Eli Manning, the No 1 overall pick, move in the opposite direction after explaining that he did not intend on signing for the Chargers.

Jacoby Brissett was traded to the Colts by the Patriots for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett in 2017

After making just two appearances in his first two seasons, Rivers led the Chargers to a 14-2 record in 2016 and earned himself the first of eight Pro Bowl selections so far in his career.

In 2008 he led the league in touchdown passes with 34 before throwing for an NFL-high 4,710 yards in 2010 and recording the best completion percentage in 2013.