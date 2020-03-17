New Orleans Saints agree terms with quarterback Drew Brees

Drew Brees was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has reportedly agreed to a two-year contract worth approximately $50 million.

The $25 million per season average is the same value as the previous deal he signed with New Orleans in 2018.

Brees, who announced earlier this month that he planned to return to the Saints, is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes. He was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old started 11 games and completed 74.3 percent of his passes for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2019. He missed five games with a thumb injury.

He has thrown for 77,416 yards and 547 touchdowns in 275 games (274 starts) over the course of 14 seasons with New Orleans and five with the then-San Diego Chargers.