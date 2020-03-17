Stefon Diggs: Wide receiver joins Buffalo Bills in trade from Minnesota Vikings

Stefon Diggs has traded the Minnesota Vikings for the Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs, who set a career high of 1,130 receiving yards last season, will boost the Bills' passing attack, which ranked just 26th in the NFL during the previous campaign.

In return for Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, the Vikings will receive first, fifth and sixth-round picks this year, plus a 2021 fourth-round pick.

The move came less than eight hours after Diggs tweeted: "It's time for a new beginning."

As well as setting a new personal record for receiving yards, last season Diggs recorded 63 catches and six touchdowns in 15 games - all of them starts.

The 26-year-old also made four receptions for 76 yards, and one score, in two playoff games.

In five NFL seasons, Diggs - who signed a five-year extension with the Vikings in July 2018 worth $72m - has 365 receptions for 4,623 yards, and 30 touchdowns.