Stefon Diggs: Wide receiver joins Buffalo Bills in trade from Minnesota Vikings

Vikings to receive package of draft picks in exchange

Last Updated: 17/03/20 7:44am

The Buffalo Bills have signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Diggs, who set a career high of 1,130 receiving yards last season, will boost the Bills' passing attack, which ranked just 26th in the NFL during the previous campaign.

In return for Diggs and a 2020 seventh-round draft pick, the Vikings will receive first, fifth and sixth-round picks this year, plus a 2021 fourth-round pick.

The move came less than eight hours after Diggs tweeted: "It's time for a new beginning."

As well as setting a new personal record for receiving yards, last season Diggs recorded 63 catches and six touchdowns in 15 games - all of them starts.

The 26-year-old also made four receptions for 76 yards, and one score, in two playoff games.

In five NFL seasons, Diggs - who signed a five-year extension with the Vikings in July 2018 worth $72m - has 365 receptions for 4,623 yards, and 30 touchdowns.

