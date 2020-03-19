New Orelans Saints head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus - US reports

New Orleans head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for the coronavirus

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive for coronavirus in the first known case in the NFL, according to reports in the US.

The 56-year-old confirmed his diagnosis with ESPN on Thursday, after receiving his results from a coronavirus test on Monday.

Payton said he didn't feel well on Sunday, although he had no fever and no cough but is now in resting at home in quarantine.

He told ESPN: "I was fortunate to be in the minority, without the serious side effects that some have. I'm lucky.

"Younger people feel like they can handle this, but they can be a carrier to someone who can't handle it. So we all need to do our part. It's important for every one of us to do our part.

"This is not just about social distancing. It's shutting down here for a week to two weeks.

"If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it.

"Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It's not complicated to do what they're asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.

Payton has compiled a 131-77 record in 13 seasons with the Saints and led them to the franchise's only Super Bowl championship during the 2009 season.