Todd Gurley: Los Angeles Rams release running back

Three-time NFL Pro Bowl running back Todd Gurley has been released by the Los Angeles Rams.

The 25-year-old was officially let go on Thursday after what was reportedly an extensive effort to find a trade partner.

The Stan Kroenke-owned Rams' decision to release Gurley comes just two years after they made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL.

By releasing Gurley, the Rams avoided a $10.5m bonus payment due Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Forever a part of our history.



Thank you, @TG3II. pic.twitter.com/XFBlFLNE0q — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 19, 2020

"Damn I got fired on my day off," Gurley wrote on Twitter - accompanied by a laughing emoji - shortly after his release became official.

Gurley had yet to begin the massive $57m extension he signed prior to the 2018 season, and his departure will leave the Rams facing a dead-cap hit in the region of $20m.



According to reports, the Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs were among the teams interested in Gurley.



Gurley is understood to have met with the Rams two weeks ago to determine his fate, after which it became the team's preference to trade him.

Damn I got fired on my day off😂 #QuaratineAndChill — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 19, 2020

🗣🗣All Business Nothing Personal. https://t.co/rryxzZE0oP — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) March 19, 2020

Gurley is a three-time 1,000-yard rusher and three-time Pro Bowl selection. In 72 starts with the Rams, he rushed for 5,404 yards and 58 touchdowns and caught 218 passes for 2,090 yards and 12 TDs.



Last season he scored 12 rushing touchdowns - tying him with Marshall Faulk for the most rushing touchdowns in team history.

During his time with the Rams, he was voted to the Pro Bowl on three occasions and was a member of the team which lost Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots.

He is now a free agent and can sign with any team.