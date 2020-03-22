New England Patriots thank Tom Brady in Tampa Bay newspaper advert

Tom Brady spent 20 seasons with New England

The Kraft Family and the New England Patriots took out a full-page advert in the Tampa Bay Times on Sunday, thanking quarterback Tom Brady for his years of excellence and telling his new city they are gaining a treasure.

"Thank you Tom," the ad starts.

The @Patriots took out a full-page ad in today’s ⁦@TB_Times⁩ honoring and thanking ⁦@TomBrady⁩



“To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community — take care of him. You got a great one.”



Classy gesture.⁩ #GOAT pic.twitter.com/r6VeBN7etG — Mark Katches (@markkatches) March 22, 2020

The 42-year-old Brady, who quarterbacked the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories in 20 seasons, signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers on Friday.

"For 20 amazing years, you gave us everything you had," the ad continues.

"When you arrived as a sixth-round pick - and the best selection this franchise has ever made - no one imagined all you'd accomplish or how much you'd soon mean to an entire region. You now leave New England after two decades of dominance as the GOAT and forever a part of our family."

The ad lays out Brady's achievements in a Patriots uniform, which include nine conference championships and 17 AFC East division titles, and states, "There will never be another Tom Brady."

It ends with a note for Brady's new neighbours:

"To the Buccaneers fans and Tampa Bay community - take care of him. You got a great one."