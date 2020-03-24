Tom Brady braced for fresh challenge with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady's immediate focus is on learning and adapting to the traits of his new Tampa Bay team-mates

Tom Brady is ready for a "different challenge" after making his huge move from the New England Patriots to Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback recently announced his two-decade stay with New England would come to an end - but he will tackle a new challenge head on at the NFC South franchise.

The 42-year-old admits he has plenty of hard work ahead with the Buccaneers, owned by the Glazer family.

"To lead a team is something I love doing, just as much today as I did when throwing a ball as a kid in a parking lot," Brady said in his first media duties as a Buccaneer, on a conference call due to coronavirus restrictions.

"I train hard, I try to keep my body as fit as possible. Mentally I try to stay sharp, although it is going to be a different challenge this year in learning.

"I am going to do everything I can to do the best I possibly can and am grateful for this opportunity."

Despite reports of a less-than-amicable departure - with Brady anticipating more of an effort to retain his services - he insists he is only focused on what is in front of him.

6:09 The Pro Football Talk team agreed that Tom Brady's move to the Buccaneers will attract other free agents to the franchise The Pro Football Talk team agreed that Tom Brady's move to the Buccaneers will attract other free agents to the franchise

"I don't want to get into any (details about) the process of the decision I was making at the time," Brady said.

"But there were a lot of things that were really intriguing to me about the [Tampa Bay] organisation - the players and the coaches and the willingness of everyone to try to accomplish what the goal of football is, which is to win."

The veteran may have played in nine Super Bowls with New England, becoming the oldest quarterback to ever win the coveted title at the age of 41 in 2019, but Brady is not about to rest on his laurels.

"Obviously, where I have been, I have learned a great deal, and as I move forward, no-one cares what you have done in the past," he said.

"They don't care what you did last year or five years ago or 10 years ago. I think, hopefully, the knowledge I've had in my experience playing quarterback will allow me to transition quickly.

New England said goodbye to Brady after an association which spanned two decades

"There are a lot of things I have got to get up to speed on - obviously, learning different terminology - and that's a unique challenge that I haven't faced, but it is one that I am looking forward to also.

"I am not going to make a bunch of predictions to where I have been. I go in looking for an opportunity to learn from the new coaches and the new players that I will be playing with - and I'm going to give it everything I have got."