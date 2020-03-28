Philadelphia Eagles exercise 2021 options for Carson Wentz and Zach Ertz

Wentz suffered a head injury in the Eagles' wildcard defeat to the Seattle Seahawks

The Philadelphia Eagles exercised contract options on six players on Friday, including quarterback Carson Wentz, tight end Zach Ertz and wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

Ertz will earn $8m in 2020 and $8.25m in 2021 after registering 88 catches for 916 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games last season, earning his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection.

The 29-year-old has 525 receptions for 5,743 yards and 35 touchdowns in 106 games since the Eagles made him a second-round pick in 2013.

Wentz's option had to be picked up Friday or else the quarterback's 2020 salary would have ballooned to more than $30m this year and the remainder of his four-year extension voided. Instead, Wentz will have a base salary of $1.38m this year with an $18.65m cap hit.

Jeffery's option for this season is $1,725,000, and it saved the team from a $16.64m hit in dead money if it were to release the wide receiver after June 1.

The Eagles also picked up options for defensive end Brandon Graham, offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo and defensive lineman Malik Jackson.