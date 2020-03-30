Tom Brady 'pitched himself' to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, says general manager Jason Licht

Tom Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent this month

Tom Brady pitched himself to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he officially signed for them, according to the team's general manager Jason Licht.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback recently agreed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

But it has been revealed Brady pushed for a move to Tampa Bay, where he will tackle a new challenge head on at the NFC South franchise with head coach Bruce Arians.

Licht told ESPN's 'Get Up' show: "We had a great conversation, Bruce and I. We talked to him for over an hour and a half. And he made it clear in the conversation that he was very, very interested.

2:45 Shaquille O’Neal has criticised the New England Patriots for allowing quarterback Tom Brady to leave for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Shaquille O’Neal has criticised the New England Patriots for allowing quarterback Tom Brady to leave for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

"It was almost like a recruitment on his part, telling us why it would make sense for him to come to Tampa Bay.

"The next call we made, we signed him, but it was at that phone call that we realised, that we felt like we had him."

Brady recorded his worst completion percentage and quarterback rating since 2013 last season amid a shortage of weapons on offense with the Patriots.

He also turns 43 in August leading to questions about his mobility, but Licht is unconcerned by Brady's recent form and ageing body.

Brady departed the New England Patriots after 20 years with the franchise

He said: "The tape showed to us that he had plenty of arm. In fact, we thought that he had an ideal arm for Bruce in his system.

"He can still throw it deep. We felt like the mobility was still the same as he's always had, which, he's never been able to outrun anybody.

"But he certainly is good in the pocket in terms of eluding pressure and with his poise and his instincts.

"We did not see a decline in his arm talent whatsoever. And, in fact, we feel like he could still play for over two years for us, and hopefully that's the case."