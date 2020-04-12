Tom Brady expects hard work ahead at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

0:50 NFL quarterback Tom Brady discuss his recent move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic NFL quarterback Tom Brady discuss his recent move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady says he is relishing the prospect of a new challenge after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots.

Brady recently signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers after spending 20 seasons with the Patriots and winning six Super Bowls.

Now the four-time Super Bowl MVP and a three-time NFL MVP admits he is feeling a little "anxious" ahead of the new challenge with the Bucs who finished with a 5-11 record last campaign.

''I'm trying something that I haven't tried in 20 years," said Brady. "I think there's little anxiousness because you're anxious to get started.

"I think I recognise there's gonna be a lot of hard work and commitment day after day, a lot of hours and time and energy to spend, trying to learn a whole different set of processes that are in place somewhere else. And, you know, relationships need to be built."

I think we're all just trying to focus on what our priorities are. And if we can do that, then, you know, we're gonna come out of it stronger. Tom Brady

The 42-year-old expects some huge challenges ahead under head coach Bruce Arians who drove the decision to change quarterbacks with Jameis Winston making way for the legendary Brady.

"I think the times bending with those particular players and coaches and really a new system and new environment is gonna be the biggest challenge," added Brady.

"And I know we're faced with a pretty tough circumstance now as a world. And I think we're all just trying to focus on what our priorities are. And if we can do that, then, you know, we're gonna come out of it stronger."

Sky Sports NFL will keep you updated with all the news and offseason storylines, including the NFL Draft. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL