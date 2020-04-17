Denver Broncos' Von Miller tests positive for COVID-19

Outside linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19.

He is the second known NFL player to test positive after Los Angeles center Brian Allen confirmed he was recovering from the virus.

"I've just been here in the crib and I started to get a little cough," said Miller on 9News.

"You know I have asthma and I started getting a little cough a couple days ago. My girlfriend she told me when I was asleep she said my cough it didn't sound normal."

"It (my nebulizer) wasn't working (after several days to address the cough) how I thought it would. My assistant said let's go get tested. So I got tested, that was two days ago. I started to feel like normal yesterday and then this morning (my doctor) called me and told me."

"It's crazy. I have to be quarantined here at the house. There's not really any medicine or anything like that.

"I'm not sure what's going on but I tell you what, I'm in good spirits. I'm still Von. I'm not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that."

Von Miller felt it was right to speak out about his condition

In a statement, the Broncos said: "After experiencing flu-like symptoms, Von Miller has tested positive for COVID-19. He has elected to share his diagnosis publicly to emphasize that anyone can be afflicted with coronavirus.

"Von is doing well and recovering at home in self-isolation. He remains under the care of team doctors, who are following all coronavirus treatment procedures to ensure a safe environment for Von and our community."

Agent Joby Branion earlier told USA Today that Miller felt compelled to speak on the topic.

"Given the circumstances in the country right now, he feels it's worth letting people know that this is a real concern and not something they can take lightly," Branion said.

Miller, 31, had eight sacks and 20 quarterback hits in 15 games last season, missing a game for the first time since 2013. The three-time All-Pro has 106 sacks and 216 QB hits in 135 games across nine seasons with the Broncos.