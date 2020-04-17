Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn open to trading No 3 pick at the 2020 NFL Draft

Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah has been projected as the No 3 overall pick by multiple analysts

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn is open to trading the No 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Given this year's virtual draft, Quinn said the scenario for a trade is not ideal, especially for a franchise likely facing a playoffs-or-bust mandate to avoid a major overhaul in January 2021.

Quinn, who grew his scouting teeth with the New England Patriots, has never had a pick as high as the third overall selection.

"I've had a few of those conversations over the last week or so. Had a few of those conversations, honestly, as far back as the combine," Quinn said on Friday in a teleconference. "And then there will be more substantive talks next week if people are interested.

"I think the way, the world we're living in, with this being virtual, I think a lot of those things, if I'm going to do something, I think we'll have a pretty good idea Thursday afternoon of kind of where we stand.

"I don't think I'm going to be making a huge decision on trading the No 3 overall pick while I'm on the clock while I'm virtually talking to our head coach and our other personnel."

1:46 Steve Wyche of NFL Network gives his views on the best defensive players to look out for in the 2020 NFL Draft Steve Wyche of NFL Network gives his views on the best defensive players to look out for in the 2020 NFL Draft

The top two picks in the draft are expected to be LSU quarterback Joe Burrow - to the Cincinnati Bengals at No 1 - followed by Ohio State defensive end Chase Young to the Washington Redskins.

At No 3, the Lions could be in position to receive big trade offers from teams hoping to get their pick of quarterbacks, including Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert, not to mention the top players at cornerback, such as Ohio State's Jeffrey Okudah Ohio State and CJ Henderson of Florida.

Offensive tackles could also be in demand, with Alabama's Jedrick Wills, Iowa's Tristan Wirfs and Louisville's Mekhi Becton all potential top 10 picks.

0:53 NFL agent Leigh Steinberg explains what makes wide receiver Jerry Jeudy so special NFL agent Leigh Steinberg explains what makes wide receiver Jerry Jeudy so special

The Lions have needs at multiple positions, including a quarterback who can eventually take over when Matthew Stafford retires.

"I could see a scenario, yes, but ideally, no. Obviously, I say this all the time, but it takes two teams to do a trade," Quinn said.

"So when you're trading back, you're going to trade back after 10 or 11, you have to know the ramifications of that. You're going to get a different level of player.

"That has to be factored in with the compensation you're going to get back and if you feel good about losing out on one of those guys that you like higher."

Watch all three days of the 2020 NFL Draft unfold on Sky Sports, April 23-25 - starting with build-up to day one at 6pm on Thursday, April 23 with the first picks expected to be made at 1am. Follow us @SkySportsNFL and at www.skysports.com/NFL