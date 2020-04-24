NFL Draft 2020: Joe Burrow selected by Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow was the number one pick in the 2020 NFL Draft

As expected, the Cincinnati Bengals made Louisiana State quarterback Joe Burrow the new face of their franchise with the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In years gone drama has stalked the opening stages of the Draft, where the best players in college football are selected by the 32 NFL franchises, but there has been little doubt about Burrow and the Bengals.

Cincinnati finished with the NFL's worst record last season (2-14) while Burrow won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to the National Championship with perhaps the best season by a college quarterback in history, setting a host of records along the way.

2020 NFL Draft - Top Five (1) Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow (QB) LSU (2) Washington Redskins Chase Young (DE) Ohio State (3) Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah (CB) Ohio State (4) New York Giants Andrew Thomas (T) Georgia (5) Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa (QB) Alabama

As the coronavirus pandemic forced the NFL into the first ever fully virtual draft, rather than Las Vegas, there was more doubt about whether internet connections would hold up than whether the Bengals would give up top spot or cause a surprise.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell put Burrow's home state on the clock from the comfort of his basement, and it took just a matter of minutes for the Bengals to make the pick - the third successive year the Heisman Trophy winner has been the first overall pick.

"I knew I was going to have a really good season because I knew we had good players coming back, great coaches and we were going to work really hard. But to jump up to number one overall is crazy to me. It's a dream come true.

"I wasn't very good in my junior year, but I worked hard to get better - we all worked hard and we came together as a team," the 23-year-old said after taking the call at home with his parents in Athens, just over 150 miles from Cincinnati's Paul Brown Stadium.

1:47 The Cincinnati Bengals choose LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as their number one pick in the 2020 Draft. The Cincinnati Bengals choose LSU quarterback Joe Burrow as their number one pick in the 2020 Draft.

Just as Burrow stayed in his home state, the second overall pick did likewise when Washington Redskins selected the man regarded as the best player in the Draft - Ohio State defensive end Chase Young who was born and grew up in Maryland.

Tua Tagovailoa was the fifth overall pick, and will join up with the Miami Dolphins

When Detroit opted against trading the third overall pick, they went with Young's Ohio teammate and cornerback Jeff Okudah, underlining another theme - the top three picks were teammates at Ohio in 2017 before Burrow transferred to LSU.

New York Giants opted for offensive tackle Andrew Thomas with the fourth pick before the two other quarterbacks followed to round out the top six. The third time in the common Draft era three QBs were selected into the top six selections.

The second quarterback came off the board with Miami's pick of Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and his was followed by Oregon's Justin Herbert being selected by the Los Angeles Chargers who are moving on from Phillip Rivers for the first time since 2005.

1:11 Miami Dolphins pick Tua Tagovailoa at number five, quicly followed by fellow quarterback Justin Herbert how goes six to the LA Chargers. Miami Dolphins pick Tua Tagovailoa at number five, quicly followed by fellow quarterback Justin Herbert how goes six to the LA Chargers.

Miami famously passed on Drew Brees more than 15 years ago but there was no repeat this year. The Dolphins have been in need at quarterback and despite one or two erroneous suggestions earlier in the day that they may move for a tackle, or a different quarterback, it was the Hawaiian-born left-hander whose name was called by Goodell.

Injury doubts surround the talented signal caller after recent hip surgery and a host of injury concerns, but his agent has been at pains to alieviate those concerns while Tagovailoa released a video of his own Pro Day and received a clean bill of health from an independent doctor.

More to follow.....

Coverage of days two and three of the NFL Draft continues on Sky Sports Action on Friday and Saturday night - join us for build-up from 10pm on Friday with the picks underway at 1am