The NFL Draft and its recent history of late round gems

San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle was a fifth round selection

Allow history to be a warning not to overlook Day Three in the NFL Draft, because it just might unearth a star.

It is testament to the level of talent emerging from US colleges that rounds two and three serve up such coveted commodities, this year's draft in particular seeing a pool of round one prospects slip available beyond Thursday's curtain-raiser.

The first round can deliver franchise quarterbacks, generational pass rushers, inescapable defensive backs and masterful receiver weapons, but drafts can be won or lost on days two and three. Look at tight end Travis Kelce and safety Tyrann Mathieu, 2013 third-round picks that went on to win Super Bowl LIV with the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year.

By now you'll be familiar with a man called Tom Brady. A 199th overall pick in round six of the 2000 Draft who went on to collect six Super Bowl rings, four Super Bowl MVP awards, 14 Pro Bowl selections and 13 AFC East division titles.

While it may be a repetitive tale, to this day he remains perhaps the most famous wink to the possibility of uncovering a hidden gem. But he's not alone.

With the 146th pick of the 2017 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers selected Iowa's George Kittle, who had been regarded as the sixth-best tight end by NFL analyst Gil Brandt.

After a quiet rookie year, Kittle exploded onto the scene with 88 catches for 1,377, an NFL record for tight ends, and five touchdowns as he was selected to the Pro Bowl. He remained Jimmy Garoppolo's star weapon in 2019 with 85 catches for a team-high 1,053 yards and five touchdowns to help the 49ers towards the Super Bowl.

In the same Draft, the Indianapolis Colts took South Florida running back Marlon Mack with the 143rd overall pick in round four. Having played second string to veteran Frank Gore in his first season, Mack asserted himself as a starter with 908 rushing yards for nine touchdowns in year two, before topping that with 1,091 rushing yards for eight scores in 2019.

Jones was one of the standout players for the Packers in 2019

Aaron Jones reaffirmed the value of targeting running backs late in the day when he was selected by the Green Bay Packers at No 182 in the fifth round. Jones has since been developed into an integral part of Matt LeFleur's offense alongside quarterback Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Davante Adams, rushing for 1,084 yards and a league-high 16 touchdowns last season en route to the NFC Championship game.

The Dallas Cowboys became advocates for late-round joy in 2016 when they drafted franchise quarterback Dak Prescott at No 135 in the fourth round. Four years later Prescott finds himself in line for a mammoth long-term deal after taking the team to two NFC East division titles, leading the league's No 1 ranked offense in 2019 and earning two Pro Bowl selections.

Let's not forget Tyreek Hill, the 165th overall pick for the Chiefs in 2016 that would run and catch his way to four Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl ring as one of the NFL's most explosive wide receivers.

Less-celebrated names have also proven to be shrewd acquisitions within the last decade, with 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander going to the Pro Bowl as the league's leading tackle in 2017 having been the 124th pick in 2015. He has since been hampered by injury problems.

James White was taken by the New England Patriots at 130th overall in 2014 before emerging as a valuable multi-purpose running back alongside Brady on his way towards three Super Bowl rings.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins has done relatively well for himself since getting the call from the Washington Redskins in round four of the 2012 Draft. He has made the Pro Bowl twice and reached the postseason on three occasions, including with the Minnesota Vikings last season as they beat the New Orleans Saints before losing to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional playoff.

The Vikings underlined their faith in Cousins this offseason by handing him a two-year, $66m contract extension.

In 2011 the Seattle Seahawks used the 154th pick on cornerback Richard Sherman, who would become part of the famous Legion of Boom secondary, winning Super Bowl XLVIII against the Denver Broncos and losing Super Bowl XLIX to the Patriots.

The five-time Pro Bowler signed with the 49ers in 2018 and played in his third career Super Bowl game earlier this year.

Jason Kelce has meanwhile developed into one of the best centers in the NFL after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in round six, also in 2011.

Rewind all the way back to 2010 and the Seahawks had already uncovered a Legion of Boom member in safety Kam Chancellor, who retired in 2018 a Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler.

Then there is Antonio Brown, the 195th overall pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010. Brown has recorded seven 1,000 yard seasons, leading the league in receiving yards twice and receiving touchdowns once, earning seven Pro Bowl selections and reaching the playoffs six times.

His off-field controversies have cast a shadow over his production, but in the eyes of many he is still recognised as one of the most gifted receivers to have played the game.

You get the picture. There is light beyond day one, even day two. Some of it might be luck, but some of it is certainly excellent scouting.

