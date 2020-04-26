NFL Draft: Buffalo Bills sign Netflix star Jake Fromm

Jake Fromm was the star of a documentary on NFL prospects in 2017

Quarterback Jake Fromm has been drafted by the Buffalo Bills, just three years after appearing in a Netflix documentary about NFL stars of the future.

Fromm, who was picked by the Bills during the fourth round of the draft on Saturday, was one of three quarterbacks featured in QB1 Beyond the Lights in 2017.

It focused on Fromm's final year playing football at high school before moving to college. The 21-year-old then went to Georgia, where he started 42 games for the Bulldogs.

As a child, Fromm was also a star of Little League Baseball, appearing in front of 30,000 fans in the Little League World Series.

With the Bills, Fromm will provide back-up to starting quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen was a first-round draft pick for the Bills in 2018 and helped them to the playoffs last season.

After being selected by the Bills, Fromm revealed he had received a congratulatory text from Allen. The pair share the same agent.