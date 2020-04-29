NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has reduced his salary to $0 due to coronavirus crisis

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell makes more than £24m a year

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has reduced his salary to $0 and other league employees will be taking pay cuts or furloughs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Goodell, who makes upward of $30m (£24.1m) a year from salaries and bonuses, voluntarily had his salary reduced this month.

The league is also implementing tiered reductions in base salary, beginning with the pay period ending May 22.

The reduction will be five per cent for workers up to the manager's level, seven per cent for directors, 10 per cent for vice presidents, 12 per cent for senior vice presidents, and 15 per cent for executive vice presidents.

In a memo sent to league office staffers, Goodell also said no employee earning a base salary of less than $100,000 (£80,300) will be affected by these reductions, and no employee's salary will be reduced below $100,000 by the reductions.

"We hope that business conditions will improve and permit salaries to be returned to their current levels, although we do not know when that will be possible," Goodell said.