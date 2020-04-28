The NFL Show on SSN breaks down tumultuous off-season

0:39 Rob Gronkowski discusses how he and Tom Brady came to be reunited in Tampa Bay Rob Gronkowski discusses how he and Tom Brady came to be reunited in Tampa Bay

A virtual NFL Draft, the greatest quarterback of all time switching franchises and preparations for the new season - all topics up for debate as the NFL prepares for the new season.

While the rest of the sporting world has been placed on hold, the NFL's off-season activities have created the usual raft of headlines as Free Agency and the NFL Draft have continued as planned and kept a sense of normality for those involved.

As attention switches to the rest of the off-season and when or even how a season may look. Sky Sports NFL are looking back and forward with the help of some of the best analysts in the sport.

Neil Reynolds, Sky Sports NFL host, will lead the team in a Sky Sports News special on the NFL with reporter Richard Graves also part of the team after speaking with a whole host of names around Free Agency and the Draft.

They'll be expert analysis too from Bucky Brooks and Brian Baldinger from NFL Network who'll be dialling in across different aspects of the show.

Round up of the first ten picks in the 2020 NFL Draft, which saw LSU quarterback Joe Burrow go number one to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The NFL Draft is always much anticipated but this year a record TV audience tuned in as a virtually provided a chance for the sport to come together to raise more than $6million for the Covid-19 relief effort.

With a host of quarterbacks on the market, the start of the new league year was eagerly anticipated and it did not disappoint, with Tom Brady's shock departure from New England for Tampa Bay the notable headturner and a couple of surprise trades also taking place.

Brooks, a former NFL scout as well as player, is one of the leading analysts of college football talent - he will cast an expert eye over the top 10 picks in this year's Draft as well as an in-depth look at which teams enjoyed a successful three days.

A look at Joe Burrow's journey to the 2020 Draft.

Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers will come under the spotlight while the team will also assess possible franchise-altering quarterback moves from the Dolphins, Chargers and surprisingly the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers.

When Bucky departs another of our friends will join the debate as former NFL defensive lineman Baldinger looks back on the changes during Free Agency.

Gronkowski will be reunited with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the upcoming NFL season.

Among a host of topics will be Brady's move to Tampa and the even bigger shock that saw Rob Gronkowski come out of retirement to join his old sparring partner in Florida.

Baldy will break down what the off-season moves mean and look ahead as to how preparations for the season, due to start in September, will be affected by large rookie classes, a lack of training camp activity and how games will go ahead.

