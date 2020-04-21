Rob Gronkowski: New England Patriots trade TE to Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rob Gronkowski won three Super Bowls with the Patriots

Rob Gronkowski has come out of retirement and been traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady, according to reports.

The New England Patriots have reportedly traded the tight end and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers in return for a fourth-round pick.

Gronkowski, a four-time First Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, retired in March of last year after nine seasons with the Patriots.

But Gronkowski informed the Patriots he wanted to return to the NFL and be traded to the Buccaneers for a reunion with Brady.

NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported Gronkowski has been putting on weight for a return to football, and he has already passed his physical with the Buccaneers.

Gronkowski, who turns 31 in May, had one year and $10m remaining on his contract when he retired, so the Patriots still held his rights.

Gronkowski suggested on Monday that there was a possibility of teaming up in Tampa Bay with Brady, who signed with the Buccaneers as a free agent in March.

"I'm feeling good right now, I'm happy where I'm at," Gronkowski said, during an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'. "You just never know, man. You never know. I'm not totally done."

Gronkowski said in November that he wouldn't say he was "never coming back", suggesting he could return to the league after a year or two away.

Widely considered to be one of the greatest players to ever play his position, Gronkowski has recently moved into the world of WWE wrestling.

A five-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro, Gronkowski totalled 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns across nine seasons for the Patriots from 2010-18.

He had 47 catches for 682 yards and three scores in 13 games in 2018, battling a few nagging injuries.