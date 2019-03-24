Patriots star Rob Gronkowski retires from NFL after nine seasons
By Michael Kelleher
Last Updated: 24/03/19 11:12pm
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement after nine NFL seasons.
Gronkowski, who will turn 30 in May, retires after winning three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, the most recent of which came against the Los Angeles Rams last month.
He is widely considered to be among the greatest tight ends in NFL history.
A four-time First Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Gronkowski caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 games from 2010-18. He added 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 postseason contests.
But he has been dogged in recent seasons by back, knee, ankle and arm injuries that have limited his ability to stay on the field.
View this post on Instagram
It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.
In a lengthy post on Instagram, Gronkowski said: "It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today.
"I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010.
"My life experiences over the last nine years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have met, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been a part of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine.
"Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been a part of this first-class organization.
"Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be.
"But now it is time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life.
"It was truly an incredible honour to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success.
"To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be a part of. I will truly miss you guys.
"Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of what is next."
NFL players - led by quarterback Tom Brady - were quick to take to social media to wish Gronkowski well in retirement.
View this post on Instagram
What an honor and privledge to play with you these past nine years @gronk! You accomplished so much and our team was almost unbeatable when you were on the field! Your fun-loving, inspiring, and positive energy made an impact on everybody you came into contact with! Not just that, but for as great as a player you are, you are a better teammate and person. The NFL was a better place with you in it! But I have no doubt you will be a success in anything you do!!! Love you pal!
Congrats on an incredible career @RobGronkowski. One of the best to ever do it. Best wishes on whatever comes next!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 24, 2019
@RobGronkowski the utmost pleasure watching you dominate throughout your career. Thank you for paving the way and showing what it takes to be great!! #RESPECT— Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 24, 2019
Gronk one of the most dominant players to put on a helmet. Amazing career.— Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 24, 2019
@RobGronkowski congrats to one of the best to ever do it! So dope to see you go out on your time. Good luck on ur continued success brother! Ps u never gave me that fade back from the super bowl! 😂🤷🏾♂️— Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 24, 2019
Congrats to my little, I mean younger, bro. Unreal career that entertained and impressed everyone that got to watch. pic.twitter.com/2TpPNsgaer— Chris Gronkowski (@Chrisgronkowski) March 24, 2019