Patriots star Rob Gronkowski retires from NFL after nine seasons

Rob Gronkowski celebrates the Patriots' Super Bowl win over the LA Rams

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement after nine NFL seasons.

Gronkowski, who will turn 30 in May, retires after winning three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots, the most recent of which came against the Los Angeles Rams last month.

He is widely considered to be among the greatest tight ends in NFL history.

A four-time First Team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Gronkowski caught 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 games from 2010-18. He added 81 catches for 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in 16 postseason contests.

But he has been dogged in recent seasons by back, knee, ankle and arm injuries that have limited his ability to stay on the field.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Gronkowski said: "It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010.

"My life experiences over the last nine years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have met, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been a part of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine.

Gronkowski caught the key pass for the Patriots in their game-winning drive in February's Super Bowl

"Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been a part of this first-class organization.

"Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be.

"But now it is time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life.

"It was truly an incredible honour to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success.

"To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be a part of. I will truly miss you guys.

"Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of what is next."

NFL players - led by quarterback Tom Brady - were quick to take to social media to wish Gronkowski well in retirement.

Congrats on an incredible career @RobGronkowski. One of the best to ever do it. Best wishes on whatever comes next! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 24, 2019

@RobGronkowski the utmost pleasure watching you dominate throughout your career. Thank you for paving the way and showing what it takes to be great!! #RESPECT — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) March 24, 2019

thank youu for the amazing moments @RobGronkowski 🐐💯 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) March 24, 2019

Gronk one of the most dominant players to put on a helmet. Amazing career. — Kyle Long (@Ky1eLong) March 24, 2019

@RobGronkowski congrats to one of the best to ever do it! So dope to see you go out on your time. Good luck on ur continued success brother! Ps u never gave me that fade back from the super bowl! 😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bruce Irvin (@BIrvin_WVU11) March 24, 2019