Bucky Brooks: Tua Tagovailoa gives Miami Dolphins a 'left-handed Drew Brees'

Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks admits Tua Tagovailoa is the top 10 Draft pick he is most excited to see in action in the NFL.

The Alabama quarterback was selected at No 5 overall by the Miami Dolphins following concerns he could slide down the board in light of uncertainty among teams over his health, the 22-year-old having undergone hip surgery back in November.

Nonetheless, the Dolphins refused to pass by the chance to secure their franchise quarterback, just as they had done with Drew Brees in 2006 amid his recovery from a shoulder problem.

Tagovailoa took over from Jalen Hurts in the second half of Alabama's 2017 National Championship game win over Georgia

Speaking on Sky Sports' The NFL Show, Brooks said: "It's Tua Tagovailoa for the Miami Dolphins because he gives them a left-handed version of Drew Brees.

"I know people take that as lofty praise but when you watch him play, quick rhythm passer, outstanding ball placement, does a great job of throwing with touch timing and anticipation.

"I think people are going to underestimate the marriage between Tua and (offensive coordinator) Chan Gailey. Chan Gailey was one of the first guys to introduce the spread offense to the NFL, we will see RPOs and all kinds of fun stuff. I think they got a really good one."

The Dolphins made 11 picks across the seven rounds having entered the draft with a league-high 14 at their disposal. Three of those were used in the first round on Tagovailoa, USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson at No 18 and Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at No 30.

Head coach Brian Flores acquired more future protection for Tagovailoa in the form of Louisiana guard Robert Hunt with the 39th overall pick, before taking Alabama defensive tackle Raekwon Davis later on in round two.

Texas safety Brandon Jones was their sole round three pick, followed by Georgia guard Solomon Kindley in round four, North Carolina defensive end Jason Strowbridge and Boise State outside linebacker Curtis Weaver in the fifth round, LSU long-snapper Blake Ferguson in the sixth and Navy wide receiver Malcolm Perry in the seventh.

"I think when you look at the draft class you have to consider the moves they made in the offseason and free agency," added Brooks. "This was about making sure he (Flores) got the players to fit the scheme and style he wants to play.

"The Miami Dolpins on defense are a heavy man-to-man team so it takes a lot of man-to-man corners to be able to do that. You have Xavier Howard, Byron Jones but then they spend a pick on Noah Igbinoghene.

"When you think about Noah and what he's able to bring from Auburn, he's a straight line athlete but he is terrific with his feet and explosiveness. He gives them three corners that can lock up and play man to man.

"Then they get a couple of offensive lineman Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt, fortifies the line in front of Tua and Ryan Fitzpatrick. He just wanted to upgrade overall talent base."

A productive draft also saw the Dolphins welcome running back Matt Breida from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

This followed on from a busy free agency period, which was headlined by the arrival of former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones on a five-year, $82.5m deal and former New England Patriots edge rusher Kyle Van Noy on a four-year, $51m contract. Miami also introduced former Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson on a three-year, $30m deal.