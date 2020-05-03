Bucky Brooks: Dallas Cowboys 'knocked it out the park' with 2020 NFL Draft picks

The Cowboys spent their first-round pick on Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

The Dallas Cowboys adopted a 'players over system' approach as they strengthened on both sides of the ball during the 2020 NFL Draft.

Owner/general manager Jerry Jones found himself in a largely unforeseen position to draft Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb at 17th overall, enhancing an offense already consisting of Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup, not to mention running back Ezekiel Elliott.

It hands quarterback Dak Prescott one of the most talented units in the league at his disposal as negotiations over his new long-term contract continue.

"They went for players [over scheme]," said former NFL scout Bucky Brooks on Sky Sports' The NFL Show. "I think what they have is an expansive system which will allow them to tweak the system to fit those players.

"We talk about CeeDee Lamb and what he brings them, he gives them an 11-personnel package with Ezekiel Elliott, that's going to be a nightmare to defend. They can stretch you with the passing game or the running game, I think we will see Dak Prescott play the best football of his career with the weapons he has around him."

It had been anticipated Lamb would be one of the first two receivers off the board alongside Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, whose college team-mate Henry Ruggs III instead led the way when he was taken 12th overall by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Lamb was bypassed by the receiver-needy New York Jets, Raiders and Denver Broncos, who snapped up Jeudy, before falling to the Cowboys at 17.

"He was best player available," added Brooks. "He was ranked sixth on their board according to reports.

"For me I think CeeDee Lamb is a little bit DeAndre Hopkins/Davante Adams and Mike McCarthy's familiarity with players like that should enable him to put him on the field.

"And their three receiver package with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup is tough to defend, especially when you have Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield."

Besides nabbing Lamb, the Cowboys also reinforced their options on the offensive line in the form of Wisconsin center Tyler Biadasz, as well as addressing the secondary with cornerback Trevon Diggs and adding Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

Gallimore was selected 82nd overall in the third round of the draft

This followed the loss of cornerback Byron Jones to the Miami Dolphins and defensive end Robert Quinn to the Chicago Bears during free agency.

"Defensively they wanted to make sure they got guys that could produce turnovers, disruptive players," said Brooks.

"With Trevon Diggs, he's certainly a guy that can do those things. Then up front, Neville Gallimore, inside he's an active pass rusher, a guy who has great athleticism and movement skills.

"Then Tyler Biadasz at center, replaces Travis Frederick. The Dallas Cowboys knocked it out the park with their draft."

The Cowboys also produced one of the potential steals of the draft when they selected Utah defensive end Bradlee Anae in the fifth round, adding to free agency acquisitions in tackles Dontari Poe and Gerald McCoy in bolstering their defensive front.