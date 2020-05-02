Jacksonville Jaguars decline fifth-year option on Leonard Fournette and sign Chris Thompson

The Jacksonville Jaguars have declined a fifth-year option on Leonard Fournette

The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly declined the fifth-year option on Leonard Fournette, while signing fellow running back Chris Thompson to a free-agent contract.

Financial terms were not disclosed for former Washington Redskin Thompson, but reports claim he has signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars.

Fournette, 25, is still under contract for his fourth season in Jacksonville in 2020, as he is due to receive $4.17m (£3.34m) this year and count $8.64m (£6.91m) against the Jags' salary cap.

A former first-round pick out of LSU, Fournette is coming off a season in which he had a career-high 1,674 total yards.

He posted a career-best 1,152 yards on 265 carries with three touchdowns, and he caught 76 passes for 522 yards.

Fournette is still under contract in his fourth season with the Jaguars

Fournette appeared in 15 games last season after playing in only 13 games in 2017 and eight in 2018, mostly due to injuries.

In 36 career games (all starts), Fournette has 2,631 yards on 666 carries with 17 touchdowns, plus 134 catches for 1,009 yards and two scores.

Thompson, 29, will rejoin ex-Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, who is now Jacksonville's offensive co-ordinator.

The Jaguars have signed former Redskins running back Chris Thompson

Thompson has been plagued by injuries over the last few seasons, notably a broken leg in 2017 and a toe injury that caused him to miss five games in 2019.

The Florida State product rushed 37 times for 138 yards while reeling in 42 receptions for 378 yards last season with the Redskins.

Thompson has rushed for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns and grabbed 212 passes for 1,772 yards and 10 scores in 66 career games (one start).

He was selected by the Redskins in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.