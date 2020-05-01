Miami Dolphins trade DE Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons

Charles Harris was a first-round draft pick back in 2017

The Miami Dolphins have traded defensive end Charles Harris to the Atlanta Falcons for a seventh-round pick as they continue to address their front seven under second-year coach Brian Flores.

Harris, a first-round draft choice in 2017, was dealt one day after the Dolphins released 2019 sack leader Taco Charlton and has 3.5 sacks in 41 career games after being taken No 22 overall.

On Wednesday, the Falcons officially passed on the fifth-year option for their own 2017 first-round pick, Takkarist McKinley.

0:37 Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks has compared Miami's Tua Tagovailoa to Saints quarterback Drew Brees Former NFL scout Bucky Brooks has compared Miami's Tua Tagovailoa to Saints quarterback Drew Brees

The Dolphins picked three defensive linemen in the 2020 NFL Draft in Alabama's Raekwon Davis, North Carolina's Jason Strowbridge and Boise State's Curtis Weaver, having also signed Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson in free agency.

The pass rush has been a problem for both teams, with Miami ranking last in the NFL last season with 23 sacks and Atlanta tied for next-to-last with 28.

Miami made 11 picks in total in last week's draft, also welcoming Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No 5 followed by USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson at No 18 and Auburn cornerback Noah Igbinoghene at No 30 later in the first round.

They also came away with Louisiana guard Robert Hunt, Texas safety Brandon Jones, Georgia guard Solomon Kindley, LSU long-snapper Blake Ferguson and Navy wide receiver Malcolm Perry.