Aaron Rodgers 'surprised' by Green Bay's draft strategy, says Brett Favre

Brett Favre says Aaron Rodgers was surprised by the Green Bay Packers' decision to draft a quarterback in the first round.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, former Packers QB Favre said he had spoken with Rodgers since Green Bay traded up four spots in the first round to take Utah State's Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick in the draft on Thursday.

"I'm not going to talk about all that we talked about, but he was, let's just say, surprised that they went in that direction," Favre said.

Favre said he does not expect Rodgers to end his career with Green Bay

Favre also said that his gut tells him Rodgers will not finish his career in Green Bay. Rodgers, a two-time MVP, has four years remaining on his contract.

Meanwhile, Green Bay have included Michigan State wideout Darrell Stewart among their 15 undrafted free-agent signings.

Stewart caught at least 48 passes each of the past three seasons and finished his college career with 150 receptions.

Along with their move for Love, the Packers' decision not to select any receivers was a major surprise.

Davante Adams, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, is the only Packer who had as many as 50 catches or 500 yards receiving last season.