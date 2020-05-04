Haason Reddick: Arizona Cardinals set to decline option on linebacker

Haason Reddick could be entering his final season with the Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick could become the next player from the 2017 NFL Draft class to have his fifth-year option declined.

ESPN reports that Reddick, selected with the 13th pick just over three years ago, will be allowed to test free agency at the end of the 2020 season.

Reddick has not missed a game since arriving in the league but has been unable to secure a regular starting role, with his best season coming in 2018 when he piled up 80 tackles and four sacks.

And the Cardinals have stocked up on linebackers since the end of last season, signing free agents Devon Kennard and De'Vondre Campbell and then using their first round pick in the 2020 draft on Isaiah Simmons.

Myles Garrett is the only top five pick in the 2017 NFL Draft to have his fifth-year option exercised

Six of the top 13 picks in the 2017 draft have already had the option for a final year on their rookie contract declined, including four of the top five selections.

Only Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett - the top pick in 2017 - has seen his option picked up.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, San Francisco 49ers defensive end Solomon Thomas, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Corey Davis could all become free agents in 2021, along with ninth pick John Ross of the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, that draft was also home to three of the biggest young names in the NFL - eighth pick Christian McCaffrey having recently agreed a lucrative contract extension with the Carolina Panthers.

Star quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were also selected just before Reddick.