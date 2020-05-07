Cam Newton open to taking back-up quarterback role

Where will Cam Newton be playing in 2020?

Free-agent quarterback Cam Newton has softened his stance and is now open to being a back-up in the right team, according to the NFL Network.

The 2015 MVP is still looking for a starting role somewhere but would be accepting of a reserve role, says NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, who cited an undisclosed source.

Newton, the No 1 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, said early last month that he was waiting for the right fit and intended to let several weeks play out after being released by the Carolina Panthers in March.

From NFL Now: Free agent QB Cam Newton has not ruled out a backup QB job in the right situation, I'm told. He wants to be (and should be) a starter. But he's open to being a backup. pic.twitter.com/g89M6vAgyv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 7, 2020

"I spoke to a source close to Cam Newton and he's willing to wait right now if he has to," ESPN's Chris Fowler said at the time. "He's going to be patient. He wants to get his spot back as a high-level starter."

Newton's reported change of heart could stem from the fact that few teams are without an unquestioned starter, namely the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots.

The Jaguars appear poised to rely on second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew after former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles was traded to the Chicago Bears.

Foles, 31, agreed to give up the $56.9m remaining on his Jaguars deal and instead shifted his base pay to a fully guaranteed three-year $24m deal with Chicago. That includes an opt-out clause after the 2020 season and $8m in 2020.

The Patriots feature Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer under center now that six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady signed a two-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason.

Speaking of the Bucs, their former starting quarterback Jameis Winston signed a one-year contract to serve in the back-up role behind Drew Brees with the New Orleans Saints.

Also, former Cincinnati Bengals starting quarterback Andy Dalton accepted a back-up position with the Dallas Cowboys after signing a one-year deal on Monday.

The Cowboys reportedly will pay Dalton $3m in base salary to be Prescott's backup, a move that brings the team some insurance in the event Dak Prescott holds out in a contract dispute.

The Panthers released Newton on March 24, saving $19.1m in salary-cap space.

Newton, who turns 31 on May 11, is coming off of Lisfranc surgery and had a shoulder operation prior to the 2019 season.

In limited action in 2019, Newton passed for 572 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Overall, he has thrown for 29,041 yards, 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions in 125 games (124 starts). He also has rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 scores.

Newton was the NFL MVP in 2015 when he passed for 3,837 yards and a career-best 35 touchdowns while leading Carolina to the Super Bowl. He was intercepted 10 times and also rushed for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns.