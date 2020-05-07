Andy Dalton says Dallas Cowboys move marks half-time in his career

Andy Dalton has signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys

Andy Dalton says he views his season backing-up Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys as essentially half-time in his career.

The 32-year-old former Cincinnati Bengals starter adds he does not expect to play regularly, with two-time Pro Bowler Prescott having not missed a game in his first four seasons. However, Prescott technically is not under contract as he has not signed the $31m (£25m) deal that goes with the franchise tag.

At the same time, Dalton does not think his days as a No 1 quarterback in the NFL are over following his release from the Bengals, a week after they drafted Joe Burrow first overall.

Dak Prescott is established as the Cowboys' No 1 quarterback

"I believe I'm a starter in this league, and I feel like I could bring a lot to the table," Dalton said, two days after Dallas signed the three-time Pro Bowler to a one-year contract with $3m (£2.4m) guaranteed and a value up to $7m (£5.6m).

"I understand the market's going to be a little bit different next offseason. So for me, I'm trying to set myself up and put myself in the best position for the second half of my career."

The beginning of the end for Dalton in Ohio came when first-year coach Zac Taylor benched him for three games midway through last year's 2-14 season, a move that shocked Dalton and his long-time team-mates.

Dalton, who led the Bengals to the playoffs for five straight years but lost all four of his postseason starts before missing the last appearance with an injury, was let go with a year remaining on the $96m (£77.4m), six-year extension that followed his rookie deal as a second-round pick.

Joe Burrow was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving Dalton surplus to requirements

"I feel like I have a lot of good football left," Dalton said. "For me, I have to think about the next 10 years. Is it going to be 10 years? I don't know. But that's the mindset I have; put myself in the best position for my career."

Dalton is returning to familiar surroundings with the Cowboys, having been born in Texas and attended Texas Christian University.

"I wouldn't have thought that this would've happened a couple months ago, but for me, I'm excited," Dalton said. "And I know my family's excited. Everybody's happy to be back in Texas."