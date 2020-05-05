Odell Beckham Jr: Cleveland Browns WR on road to recovery after surgeries

Odell Beckham Jr is backing himself to have a big season when he has recovered from injury

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. declared that his recovery from multiple offseason surgeries is progressing well and he believes a big season is in the offing in 2020.

"Right now what I'm trying to do is hit the reset button," Beckham said on Monday in a video posted to his YouTube channel.

"Being able to just get everything fixed. Shoulder, arms, back, everything aligned, functional, moving properly, so I can begin training to be ready for the season.

"I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons. Bigger, stronger, faster - this is my time."

Beckham's last season in New York was curtailed by injury

Beckham went into detail about an injured groin that plagued him since last summer and played a role in what became the worst statistical season of his career, baring the injury-shortened campaign with the New York Giants in 2017.

"So last year I was training in June and July, and I was kind of just feeling stuff around the groin area, abs and stuff like that," Beckham said.

"My third week of training camp, I tear a little piece of my ab. So before the season, I kind of had the hernia thing going on. Sports hernia is what they call it.

Beckham has had an injury-plagued start to his Browns career

"End up at the end of the season, torn abductor, torn rectus abdominis on the right. I really didn't try and say anything about it. Probably one of the worst surgeries I've ever had.

"Recovery's going well. Guess I'm really just trying to put my body back together. I've been playing for 23 years, so for me, I'm trying to put it all back together in seven months."

Beckham caught 74 passes for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Browns in 2019.

He is a three-time Pro Bowl selection with five 1,000-yard seasons in his first six campaigns.