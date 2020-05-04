NFL International Series games in 2020 to be played in United States

Jacksonville Jaguars were scheduled to play two games at Wembley Stadium in 2020

NFL International Series games scheduled to be played in London and Mexico City in 2020 will be staged in the United States due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The full 2020 regular-season schedule is set to be released on May 9, according to NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy, but the impact of coronavirus is expected to restrict certain elements of the league's plan.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were scheduled for consecutive games in London at Wembley Stadium and other games were to include the Atlanta Falcons and Miami Dolphins.

The Arizona Cardinals were scheduled to play a home game in Mexico City.

Last week, reports surfaced that the NFL might also be preparing for Saturday games in the regular season if college football doesn't take place this fall.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was also set to host NFL International Series fixtures

"After considerable analysis, we believe the decision to play all our games domestically this season is the right one for our players, our clubs, and all our fans in the US, Mexico and UK," said NFL Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy and Growth Officer Christopher Halpin. "We greatly appreciate the support of our governmental and stadium partners in Mexico and the United Kingdom, who all agree with this decision, and we look forward to returning for games in both countries in the 2021 season.

"We also thank our incredible fans in those territories for their passionate support of the NFL. We will continue to serve them through our outstanding media partners and by being active supporters of both grassroots football and COVID-19 relief efforts in Mexico and the UK."