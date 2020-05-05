Frank Gore to sign one-year deal with New York Jets

Frank Gore spent last season with the Buffalo Bills

Running back Frank Gore is signing a one-year contract with the New York Jets, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

He will be reunited with his former coach Adam Gase, with whom he spent the 2018 season with the Miami Dolphins.

The 36-year-old, who turns 37 on May 14, will compete in his 16th NFL season in 2020 by serving as a backup behind star Le'Veon Bell.

2:16 Former Chicago Bears defensive back Shaun Gayle believes the NFL will return to the UK in the future after announcing the International Series has been cancelled this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic Former Chicago Bears defensive back Shaun Gayle believes the NFL will return to the UK in the future after announcing the International Series has been cancelled this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic

Gore recorded career-low totals in rushing yards (599) and yards per carry (3.6) in 16 games with the Buffalo Bills in 2019, rushing for just two touchdowns.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection and nine-time 1,000-yard rusher ranks third in NFL history with 15,347 career rushing yards behind Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726).

Gore entered the league as the San Francisco 49ers' third-round pick out of Miami in 2005. He played for the 49ers from 2005-14 before joining the Indianapolis Colts for a three-year span (2015-17).