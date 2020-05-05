Marshawn Lynch 'in talks' over Seattle Seahawks return

Marshawn Lynch helped lead Seattle Seahawks to the Super Bowl title in 2014

Free-agent running back Marshawn Lynch says his agent has held talks with the Seattle Seahawks about a potential return.

The 34-year-old came out of retirement to re-join the Seahawks in December - prior to the regular-season finale against the San Francisco 49ers - playing three games for Seattle as they reached the NFC Divisional round.

Lynch, a five-time Pro Bowler, won the Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2014.

"Well, it's almost on that 'expect the unexpected,'" Lynch told ESPN'S SportsCenter.

"But just as far as right now, what I do know is, I'm a keep it solid. My agent (Doug Hendrickson) has been in talks with Seattle, so like I said, we'll see what happens.

"If it works out and I get back up there, it is what it is. And if not, I'm looking good. So I ain't really trippin' too much."

Lynch, who initially retired after the 2015 season, came out of retirement to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders in 2017, amassing 891 rushing yards and seven scores in 15 games that year.

He began his career by playing three-plus seasons with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him 12th overall in the 2007 draft.