New York Giants' Deandre Baker turns himself into police to face armed robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker turned himself in to police in Florida on Saturday morning to face four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault.

Miramar police issued arrest warrants for Baker and Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar on Thursday on four counts each of armed robbery with a firearm. Baker faces an additional four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Baker is accused of drawing a semi-automatic firearm and, in coordination with Dunbar, robbing multiple victims of more than $11,000 (£9,000) in cash, an $18,000 (£15,000) Rolex watch, a $25,000 (£20,000) Hublot watch, a $17,500 (£14,500) Audemars Piguet watch and other valuables.

"Reports are correct that Deandre turned himself in this morning," his attorney, Bradford Cohen, posted to Instagram. "I am a believer in the system and that if everything works the matter will be appropriately resolved."

Attorneys for both men on Friday said witnesses signed affidavits maintaining the two NFL players took no part in an alleged armed robbery on Wednesday night in Miramar, Florida.

Cohen said Saturday that police had treated Baker fairly but there was more to the story than authorities had been told.

"Both my client and I have felt @miramarpd and the Detective working the case, were accommodating and went out of their way to assure Mr Bakers privacy during this hard time," Cohen's statement further read. "That is not just lip service, it is fact, and we appreciate it.

"This is my 23rd year in practice defending those who I feel are wrongly charged or wrongly treated. That doesn't mean that all police officers are bad or all are good. We all have jobs to do and I believe we all do them to the best of our ability. Police reports are just that, reports of what was told to them or said to them. Court is what we use to then examine those reports, investigate those claims and allow the Defendant an opportunity to confront the evidence. Don't rush to judgement."

Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, told ESPN on Saturday no decision had been made whether his client would turn himself in.

"Nobody is running from this," Grieco said. "My client is innocent. I don't want him to do a minute in jail for this. If we decide that he will turn himself in, then he will do so."

Baker was one of three first-round draft picks the Giants had last season, going as the 30th pick overall out of Georgia. He played in all 16 games, starting 15, recording 61 tackles and no interceptions.

The Giants had revealed on Friday they had been in contact with Baker but refused to comment further.

The NFL also said they were aware of Baker's warrant, but said it would be making no further comment at this stage.

Dunbar signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2015 and was traded to the Seahawks in March. He started 11 games last season, making 37 tackles and four interceptions.

He spent Thursday morning on a video conference with the Seattle media for the first time since being traded from Washington to the Seahawks in March.

"You just want to feel wanted at the end of the day. I just hope to repay them with the way I carry myself as a person," Dunbar said on the video conference.

