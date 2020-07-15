Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott to play on franchise tag in 2020

Prescott and the Cowboys continued negotiations until late in the day

Dak Prescott is one of 12 players who will play on the franchise tag in 2020 after failing to reach an agreement over a long-term extension prior to Wednesday's deadline.

​​​​​​The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is owed $31.4m in 2020 courtesy of his exclusive tag after reportedly turning down an offer worth between $33-35m per year that included around $106m in guaranteed money. While Dallas have been keen on a five-year deal, Prescott is said to have wanted a four-year deal that would make his guaranteed percentage similar to that of the league's other highest-paid quarterbacks.

The deal included a 50M signing bonus and 70M over the first two years. I'm told Dak Prescott wanted to get this deal done but it was just too late per source informed. #Cowboys https://t.co/3h16v7kcIq — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 15, 2020

NFL Network's Jane Slater reports that Prescott and the Cowboys had attempted to agree a last-minute deal with a $50m signing bonus and worth $70m over the first two years, only to run out of time.

Prescott is set to be the third quarterback to play an entire season on the franchise tag, Kirk Cousins having done so twice in Washington and Drew Brees once with the San Diego Chargers.

Cousins himself recently advised Prescott that the franchise tag could be his 'friend' this offseason, having signed a three-year $84m deal with the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.

Prescott threw for a career-high 4,902 yards and 30 touchdown passes to lead the Cowboys as the No 1 ranked offense in the NFL, however the team failed to make the playoffs having look firmly in control of the NFC East.

It would cost Dallas $38m were they to use the franchise tag on Prescott for a second time at the end of the 2020 season.

Elsewhere in Tennessee Derrick Henry and the Titans reached an agreement over a four-year $50m deal including $25.5m guaranteed after it had looked as though 2019's leader in rushing yards would play out 2020 on his $10.27m tender.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones also signed a new four-year extension with the Kansas City Chiefs having hinted at a holdout earlier in the offseason.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue was among those not to sign a contract extension despite going public with his wishes to move on from the organisation.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver AJ Green is meanwhile set to play on a one-year deal worth $17.9m after also failing to agree an extension. Green didn't play a single game last season due to torn ligaments in his left ankle.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett and the Pittsburgh Steelers Bud Dupree will both play on the tag, however have both filed grievances to be tagged as defensive ends rather than linebackers, with there being a $2m difference between the positions.

The New England Patriots' Joe Thuney, the Los Angeles Chargers' Hunter Henry, the Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons, Washington's Brandon Scherff, the New York Giants' Leonard Williams, the Minnesota Vikings' Anthony Harris and the Baltimore Ravens' Matthew Judon are the others that will play on the tag.

