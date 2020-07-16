Myles Garrett: Cleveland Browns pass rusher signs record five-year, $125m deal

Myles Garrett's extension reportedly contains $100m in guarantees, the most ever for a defensive player

The Cleveland Browns have signed defensive end Myles Garrett to a five-year extension worth a reported $125m.

Garrett is now under contract until 2026 and the extension, worth $25m annually, is an all-time record for a defensive player.

Garrett, who was the No. 1 pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, has compiled 30.5 sacks in just 37 games - the most ever by a Browns player in his first three seasons. He's also amassed 104 tackles, eight tackles for a loss and six forced fumbles.

In a statement, Garrett said: "In 2017, the Cleveland Browns bet on me. This city quickly became my home and these people quickly became my family.

"I'm eternally grateful for this opportunity, the support of my friends and family, the organisation, my team-mates, the fans - I could go on forever, but even that wouldn't be enough time to express my gratitude.

"I'll just say this: Keep betting on me, Cleveland, because I won't let you down. Now, let's get to work."

Garrett sacks Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in November

Browns general manager Andrew Berry added: "One of our fundamental organisational beliefs is identifying young players on our roster and proactively retaining them as part of our present and future core.

"We go through great lengths to select players whose make-up and performance embody the characteristics we are looking for within our team. Today, we're delighted that Myles Garrett will be a Cleveland Brown for many years to come.

"Myles' rare physical gifts in conjunction with his work ethic, intellect and humility have been the catalysts behind an auspicious start to his young career.

"Despite his early individual successes, Myles maintains the same drive toward greatness that he displayed as a 22-year old rookie. We firmly believe that this intense focus means the best is yet to come."