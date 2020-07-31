Cleveland Browns punter Jamie Gillan joins NFL's growing COVID-19 list

Jamie Gillan has been placed on the NFL's COVID-19 list

The Cleveland Browns placed punter Jamie Gillan on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

According to reports, other players added to the list included Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker, Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman and two more Jacksonville Jaguars, tight end Charles Jones and cornerback Parry Nickerson.

Gillan, 23, is a former rugby player from Scotland who joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He played in all 16 games and finished 10th in the NFL with an average of 46.2 yards per punt.

Booker, 28, signed with the Raiders in May as an unrestricted free agent after four seasons with Denver. The 2016 fourth-round pick rushed for 1,103 yards and six touchdowns and caught 105 passes for 872 yards and one score in 61 games with the Broncos from 2016-19.

Coleman, 27, tested negative on Tuesday before a positive test on Wednesday and is asymptomatic, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

He started 11 of his 16 games with Detroit last season, tallying 54 tackles, 13 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one interception.

Meanwhile Jacksonville rookie cornerback Josiah Scott was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday, but the Jaguars' total still climbed to seven players on the list.

Jones and Nickerson joined right tackle Jawaan Taylor, defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton, cornerback Luq Barcoo and offensive linemen Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms and Ryan Pope.

They were placed on the list earlier this week. Jones, 23, appeared in four games for the Jags last season and caught one pass for five yards.

Nickerson, 25, made six tackles in four games (one start) with Jacksonville in 2019.

Bills send rookies home amid positive tests for COVID-19

The Buffalo Bills meanwhile sent their rookies home from camp following five positive tests.

Defensive backs Dane Jackson and Siran Neal were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, one day after wide receiver Duke Williams and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor were placed on the list.

Undrafted rookie cornerback Ike Brown landed on the list earlier this week.

"We decided to take a disciplined, proactive and preventative approach to hopefully eliminate additional cases within our team," the Bills said in a press release.

"None of the five COVID-19-positive players have been inside the building at One Bills Drive."

ESPN reported that the Bills had three more positive tests come back on Thursday, including a rookie, and decided to conduct meetings virtually.

The rookie reportedly tested positive after three negative tests.

Being placed on the COVID-19 list doesn't necessarily mean a player has tested positive. A player who has been exposed to somebody with the virus can be placed on the list.

