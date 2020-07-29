NFL: Full list of players to opt out of 2020 season

Marquise Goodwin is one of the high-profile players to have opted out

A number of NFL players are making the decision to opt out of the upcoming season amid concerns over the impact of the coronavirus pandemic across the United States.

Changes made to the collective bargaining agreement by the NFL and NFLPA are what have granted players the option of making such decisions.

The first player to opt out of the 2020 season was Kansas City Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who is the only player in the league with a medical doctorate and has been serving as an orderly at a long-term care facility in Montreal during the pandemic.

3:54 NFL Network's Around The NFL crew discuss how changes to pre-season, salary caps and more will affect the 2020 season NFL Network's Around The NFL crew discuss how changes to pre-season, salary caps and more will affect the 2020 season

Those who choose to opt out will receive salary advances. Players who opt out voluntarily will received $150,000 for the season, however that doesn't apply to undrafted rookies who opt out voluntarily.

Players who opt out for medical reasons and are deemed at high risk are meanwhile due to receive $350,000, with contracts for all those who opt out to toll to 2021.

Veteran players were the final batch to report to training camp on July 28, following on from the arrival of rookies, injured players and quarterbacks the previous week. Safety measures are in place at training camp facilities in order to protect players, including reduced capacities in gyms and meeting rooms.

Players will have until August 4 to decide whether or not to opt out of the 2020 campaign.

Here's who has opted out of the upcoming season so far:

Higher risk opt-outs

Minnesota Vikings: DT Michael Pierce

New England Patriots: OL Marcus Cannon

Washington Football Team: DE Caleb Brantley

Voluntary opt-outs

Baltimore Ravens: KR De'Anthony Thomas, OL Andre Smith

Buffalo Bills: DT Star Lotulelei

Dallas Cowboys: CB Maurice Canady, WR Stephen Guidry

Green Bay Packers: WR Devin Funchess

Houston Texans: DT Eddie Vanderdoes

Kansas City Chiefs: OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif

New England Patriots: LB Dont'a Hightower, FB Dan Vitale, RB Brandon Bolden, OL Najee Toran

Seattle Seahawks: OL Chance Warmack

Tennessee Titans: OL Anthony McKinney

Unspecified opt-outs

Carolina Panthers: UDFA LB Jordan Mack

Chicago Bears: DT Eddie Goldman

Denver Broncos: DT Kyle Peko

New England Patriots: S Patrick Chung

New Orleans Saints: TE Jason Vander Laan, TE Cole Wick

New York Jets: OL Leo Koloamatangi

Philadelphia Eagles: WR Marquise Goodwin

