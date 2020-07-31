Antonio Brown: NFL suspends free agent for eight games should he sign with an NFL team

Antonio Brown has been suspended by the NFL

The NFL has suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season.

Brown, who played one game last season for the New England Patriots before being released, can be signed by any team and would be eligible to participate in all of his clubs preseason activities.

The suspension would take effect when teams make their final cuts on September 5.

As part of the discipline, Brown was directed to continue his program of counselling and treatment. He also was advised that any future violation of the personal conduct policy will likely result in more significant discipline.

"Antonio Brown was notified today by NFL Special Counsel for Conduct Todd Jones that he has been suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy," the NFL said in an official statement.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said the team would consider adding the free agent wide receiver, but not likely at this time. His quarterback, reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson, has lobbied for his signing.

"We'll look at any and every player at all times. Antonio Brown is no exception," Harbaugh told reporters.

Brown, 32, is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and a four-time All-Pro. He had 104 catches for 1,297 yards and a league-best 15 touchdowns for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018, his last full season. For his career, he has 841 receptions for 11,263 yards and 75 TDs.

