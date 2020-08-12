Pittsburgh Steelers' head coach Mike Tomlin counting down Ben Roethlisberger's return

4:23 Mike Tomlin is looking forward to Ben Roethlisberger's return to action this season Mike Tomlin is looking forward to Ben Roethlisberger's return to action this season

Head coach Mike Tomlin is looking forward to seeing Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's return to action this season.

Suffering a season-ending right elbow injury, Roethlisberger is back and has come in lighter than in well over a decade. Just as importantly, his surgically repaired elbow appears to be just fine.

I'm excited about him doing what he does, stepping out of the phone booth with a cape on and being the guy that he has been for us and facing the challenges that this season is going to present. Mike Tomlin on Ben Roethlisberger

"I've gone 14 years working with this guy and I've watched him stare adversity and challenges in the face over that time. It brings out the best in him always," Tomlin said of his 38-year-old star.

"I watched him throw a couple of times this week and he appears to have a Ben-like velocity. I'm still looking for the extremely tight spiral that I'm used to seeing and so there's still some ground to cover but we still have some time.

The roster will certainly be in a bit of flux going forward, though Tomlin expects the rush to sign players will be more like a trickle given the current climate.

"As the COVID environment is changing daily, I would imagine so is our information and even our policy," Tomlin said. "The things that we are working under today may not be the things that we are working under as we push into the season. But that is the circumstance today and that is why you have to be thoughtful about forecasting where you need to fortify your depth and so forth. Because it will take a few days and an effort to get thoughts or plans into action in regard to the acquisition of players."

