Coronavirus: NFL investigates after several positive results returned in latest daily testing

Several NFL teams will alter or cancel their pre-season training schedules after a number of daily coronavirus tests carried out on Saturday came back positive.

The NFL confirmed an investigation had been launched after one laboratory in New Jersey used by a number of outfits had returned positive results, while all the other facilities the league uses reported no positive tests.

The Chicago Bears produced nine positive tests, which were spread out between players and staff, reported NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

The Bears, who moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon, have since followed additional testing protocol and said all those tests were false positives.

"Saturday's daily COVID testing returned several positive tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey," the league said in a statement.

"We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.

"Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA's health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate.

"The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results."

Prior to Sunday's announcement, coronavirus numbers in the NFL were getting smaller, with four players listed on the COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Washington and Detroit Lions confirmed they are practicing on Sunday, while Cleveland Browns called off their workout.

The Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to host the Houston Texans in the NFL's first game of the season on September 10, with full coverage of the new campaign live on Sky Sports.

