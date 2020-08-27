New York Giants lose safety Xavier McKinney and linebacker David Mayo to injuries

Xavier McKinney was set to play a huge role for the Giants in 2020

Xavier McKinney and David Mayo face time on the sidelines after the New York Giants duo picked up injuries on Wednesday.

Both players were projected starters this season and both are facing significant recovery times.

Giants rookie safety McKinney, a second-round pick out of Alabama, fractured his left foot and was scheduled for surgery Wednesday afternoon.

The 22-year-old tallied 95 tackles, three sacks and three interceptions in 13 games with the Crimson Tide in 2019.

Linebacker Mayo, entering his sixth NFL season and second with New York, will have surgery Thursday for a torn meniscus in his left knee.

Mayo, 27, played all 16 games (13 starts) and tied for second on the Giants with a career-high 80 tackles in 2019, including his first two career sacks.

Bears RB Montgomery carted off with leg injury

David Montgomery also left practice on Wednesday after sustaining a groin strain, the Chicago Bears said.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the second-year running back starter is undergoing further testing. The team also disputed reports Montgomery was carted off the field, saying he walked off on his own power.

Montgomery slipped before taking a handoff from quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

He fell to the ground and got up holding his leg, apparently in serious pain, according to multiple observers.

A third-round draft pick in 2019 out of Iowa State, Montgomery led the Bears with 242 carries for 889 yards and six touchdowns as a rookie. He also caught 25 passes for 185 yards and one score.

Chicago's thin depth chart behind the 23-year-old Montgomery includes Tarik Cohen and converted wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

