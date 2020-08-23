Earl Thomas: Baltimore Ravens release Pro Bowl safety

Earl Thomas was sent home from training on Friday following an altercation

The Baltimore Ravens have released Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas following his training-ground altercation with teammate Chuck Clark.

Thomas was sent home from training on Friday and did not return on Saturday after he allegedly punched fellow safety Clark.

"We have terminated Earl Thomas' contract for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens," the Ravens said in a statement on Sunday.

The NFL Network have cited Dallas as a potential landing spot for Thomas, who played high school football in the Lone Star State and also played college football at the University of Texas.

Ravens assistant head coach David Culley said it was "an organisational decision" for Thomas not to take part in training on Saturday, at which Clark was notably present.

According to CBS Sports, some of the team's veteran leaders were pushing for Thomas' release.

"It just lasted longer than it needed to for me," Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters after practice. "You're going to have these things in training camp. Tempers are going to flare, sure. It happens every training camp, especially right about now, probably.

"But I don't like them when they extend like that and eat into our reps. We're going to have to find out why and make sure that doesn't happen. We need to keep our eye on the prize, which is preparing for the Browns."

Thomas posted a since-deleted statement Saturday on social media of how the altercation with Clark developed.

"A mental error on my part," Thomas wrote, via NFL.com. "A busted coverage that I tried to explain calmly meet with built up aggression turned into me getting into with a teammate."

Thomas, 31, recorded 49 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks and a forced fumble in 15 games last season after signing a four-year, $55 million (£42m) contract with the Ravens in March 2019.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time All-Pro, Thomas has 713 tackles and 30 interceptions in 140 career games with the Seattle Seahawks (2010-18) and Ravens.

