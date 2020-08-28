NFC East preview: Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team

Dak Prescott will be just the third quarterback in NFL history to play under the franchise tag through a season

The wait is nearly over and the new NFL season is almost upon us!

The action begins on Thursday, September 10 when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Houston Texans, live on Sky Sports.

Before then, it is time to assess 2020's contenders.

We are previewing all eight divisions, and here you can find our views on the NFC East...

Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb was one of the top receiver options in a deep 2020 class

Head Coach: Mike McCarthy

Key Man: Dak Prescott. Coming off of a career year statistically, we thought it was a formality that a big money contract would follow. However, he finds himself having to prove his worth again, playing 2020 under the franchise tag.

He'll never have a better supporting cast, with the offensive weapons in place around him. Hopes are once again sky high in Dallas and anything less than a playoff berth will be seen as failure.

Major Additions: Dallas have overhauled their defense this offseason and so in recruiting, this was the area of emphasis. Ha Ha Clinton-Dix arrives as a free agent at safety. In the Draft, second-round pick Trevon Diggs is tagged a playmaker to start at cornerback. Everson Griffin and Dontari Poe bolster a defensive line that was also scheduled to feature Gerald McCoy before he suffered a season-ending leg injury in training camp.

5:49 The 'Good Morning Football' crew discusses whether QB Dak Prescott will play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 The 'Good Morning Football' crew discusses whether QB Dak Prescott will play for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021

An explosive offense will surely only be more potent with the addition of first round draft pick, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Last Season: 8-8 record with a 5-1 divisional record but that one defeat came in a must win game in Philadelphia. That meant the Eagles claimed the NFC East crown while Dallas failed to make the playoffs - ultimately costing Jason Garrett his job as head coach.

On a team which returned two 1,000 yard receivers and a 1,000 yard rusher with a quarterback who threw 30 touchdowns and just under 5000 yards, there was a huge sense of anti-climax in Big D.

Prospects: The Cowboys are the bookies' favourites to take the NFC East and it's easy to see why. They're spoilt for choice on offense while the arrival of new head coach, Mike McCarthy, has sparked hopes, he can repeat his Super Bowl success in Green Bay here in Dallas. The question is, can the players finally live up to the hype and deliver on the field?!

Prediction: 1st (11-5)

Philadelphia Eagles

Wentz led the Eagles to the NFC East title last season

Head Coach: Doug Pederson

Key Man: Carson Wentz. Wentz played all 16 games of the regular season for the first time in his career last year. He put this team on his back down the stretch to lead them to the NFC East title, despite having a receiving corps decimated by injury. With question marks now hanging over the durability of that receiving corps and rookie quarterback Jalen Hurts as his back up, the importance of Wentz to this offense cannot be over-emphasised if they are to repeat last season's divisional success.

Major Additions: The arrival of veterans, Darius Slay and Nickel Robey-Coleman, are an immediate upgrade to the Eagles secondary. It was no surprise when Philly opted to improve their receiver corps, taking Jalen Reagor in the first round of the Draft. Marquise Goodwin was also signed but he's opted out of the coming season due to Covid-19 concerns.

Philadelphia's Jalen Reagor could be a Week One starter with plenty of involvement in the offense

Last Season: 9-7, NFC East champions. Wentz was exceptional as the Eagles closed out the regular season with six straight wins to clinch a playoff berth. Unfortunately he sustained a concussion early in the Wild Card game which effectively ended their chances against Seattle.

What it did show though, is that Wentz is good enough to carry this team - even when the supporting cast is decimated by injury. The belief this team should take from that should serve the Eagles well heading into 2020.

Prospects: On paper at least, this appears to be a two horse race for the division - between the Eagles and the Cowboys. If Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson can stay healthy, this is a much potent offense than we saw for much of 2019. Additions at key positions on defense have improved that side of the ball as well.

The NFC East doesn't shape up to be one of the tougher decisions in football and there's no reason why Philly shouldn't be pushing for another post season berth.

Prediction: 2nd (10-6)

New York Giants

Barkley struggled with injuries in the 2019 season

Head Coach: Joe Judge

Key Man: Saquon Barkley. Daniel Jones may be the new starting quarterback in Big Blue but make no mistake, the Giants offense runs through Saquon Barkley. The fact that there was disappointment he only managed 1,400 scrimmage yards last season (largely due to a persistent ankle injury) after going over 2,000 yards in his rookie campaign should tell you all you need to know. Barkley is a game changer - both running the ball and when catching it out of the backfield. Get this man in open space and he will embarrass defensive players

Major Additions: It's another year of rebuilding for the Giants. The key area addressed through the Draft was the offensive line. They took the first tackle of this draft class, Andrew Thomas with the fourth overall pick and then claimed Matt Peart in the third round - also adding Cam Fleming through free agency.

Jones is set for his first full season as starter

On defense, LB Blake Martinez arrives from Green Bay while safety Xavier McKinney was claimed in the second round of the Draft, although he looks set to miss multiple months after breaking his foot in practice. Veteran running-back, Dion Lewis, will meanwhile serve as a useful backup to Barkley.

Last Season: 4-12. Rookie quarterback Jones signalled the start of a new era for the Giants - as they moved on from Eli Manning - and gave cause for optimism, but ball security is an issue. His 18 fumbles led the NFL last year - working out at roughly one fumble every 45 snaps!

Barkley's ankle injury greatly reduced the potency of this offense while defensively this was a unit which struggled to stop anyone. Only Carolina and Miami gave up more points.

Thomas was the first offensive tackle off the board in April

Prospects: This is a team which has only won nine games across the the last two seasons and it's hard to see them challenging for the NFC East title in 2020. If they can show improvement this season and find a way to maybe 8-8, that would be viewed as a successful campaign

Prediction: 3rd (5-11)

Washington Football Team

Chase Young was the No 2 overall pick at this year's Draft

Head Coach: Ron Rivera

Key Man: Chase Young. This will raise eyebrows but stay with me. Young may be a rookie and we all know few defensive ends make big impressions in their first season but there's a new sheriff in Washington and this was Ron Rivera's first pick as Washington head coach. Many believe Young is the best player to come out of this year's Draft. He's already being likened to the great Lawrence Taylor and is no doubt tagged as a leader on Rivera's defense. Washington are rebuilding and this man will be a cornerstone of that for years to come

Major Additions: With the arrival of Rivera - a head coach who prides himself on his defense - it should come as no surprise that this area has been a major focus for rebuilding. Veterans in the secondary, Ronald Darby, Kendall Fuller and Sean Davis have all been added. While taking Young with the second overall pick in the draft was a statement of intent. His addition gives Washington one of the more impressive defensive lines in football.

1:16 Washington's new team president Jason Wright says he is planning to alter the culture around the NFL franchise following its name change Washington's new team president Jason Wright says he is planning to alter the culture around the NFL franchise following its name change

Offense could be a problem once again though. Running back Derrius Guice was inked in to start after another injury hit season in 2019 but he was cut following off field issues. He was followed out of the door by free agent wide receiver pickup Cody Latimer, also following off field issues. That leaves the cupboard looking a little bare with second year receiver Terry McLaurin Washington's top weapon and 35 year old Adrian Peterson set to be their lead horse once again in the backfield.

Last Season: 3-13. 2019 was a dismal year in Washington - only the Cincinnati Bengals finished with a worse record! Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins struggled mightily at times but they'll hope the return of Alex Smith to fitness helps Haskins' development as well as giving Washington some badly needed leadership in the locker room.

1:13 Washington quarterback Alex Smith explains how a special brace called an AFO has allowed him to return to action after a horrific injury Washington quarterback Alex Smith explains how a special brace called an AFO has allowed him to return to action after a horrific injury

Prospects: In truth not finishing bottom of the NFC East will be seen as success this season. Following an offseason which has seen Washington forced to finally drop their Redskins nickname, announce an independent investigation into historic claims of sexual harassment and new head coach Ron Rivera announce he has been diagnosed with cancer, preparations off the field have been far from ideal. This will be a season which sees the club attempt to put pieces in place for the future.

Prediction: 4th (3-13)