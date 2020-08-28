Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Andre Dillard out for season with biceps injury

Andre Dillard's injury follows on from the Eagles' loss of Brandon Brooks

Philadelphia Eagles starting left tackle Andre Dillard's second NFL season is seemingly over before it began.

Dillard will require season-ending surgery after sustaining a biceps injury in one-on-one drills in Thursday's practice, multiple media outlets reported.

The 24-year-old becomes the second member of the Eagles' offensive line to suffer a significant injury prior to the start of the regular season.

Three-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Brooks sustained a torn left Achilles tendon in June, with injuries to both meaning veteran Jason Peters could head over to left tackle after being re-signed this offseason.

Dillard, who had missed time in training camp with an unrelated shoulder injury, started four games during his rookie season after being selected by the Eagles with the 22nd overall pick in 2019.

Jordan Mailata, a former rugby player from Australia, replaced Dillard during Thursday's practice.

Bills give boot to K Hauschka, P Edwards

The Buffalo Bills have meanwhile released kicker Stephen Hauschka and punter Lachlan Edwards, the team announced on Thursday.

Hauschka made 73 of 89 field-goal attempts and 84 of 87 extra-point tries since arriving in Buffalo in 2017.

The 35-year-old, who won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks following the 2013 season, is one year removed from signing a two-year contract extension with the Bills. Per OverTheCap.com, his release saves Buffalo $2.175m off the cap in 2020.

Edwards' stay in Buffalo was not a long one. He signed with the Bills last week after the team cut fellow punter Kaare Vedvik.

The moves mean Corey Bojorquez will serve as the team's punter while rookie Tyler Bass, the Bills' sixth-round pick out of Georgia Southern, will take over kicking duties.

