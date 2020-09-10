Houston Texans 20-34 Kansas City Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes with three TDs as Chiefs open season with win

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the defending Super Bowl champions

Patrick Mahomes thew for 211 yards and three touchdowns, Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through the rain for 138 yards and another score, and the Kansas City Chiefs began defense of their first championship in 50 years by beating the Houston Texans 34-20 on Thursday night

Travis Kelce, Sammy Watkins and Tyreek Hill each caught TD passes for the Chiefs. The Texans' Deshaun Watson threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late after the Texans found themselves in a 31-7 shaped hole.

David Johnson provided the biggest bright spot for Houston, running for 77 yards and a score that actually gave them a first quarter lead.

The Texans, who blew a 24-point lead against Kansas City in the the playoffs, struck first when they marched 80 yards for a touchdown. The elusive Johnson finished it off by scampering 19 yards to the end zone.

But just like that playoff encounter back in January, the red-hot Chiefs quickly overcame their slow start.

They tied the game moments later when Mahomes threw a short touchdown pass to Kelce, then took the lead when they forced a quick punt and Mahomes found Watkins in the end zone. Harrison Butker capped the first half by kicking a chip-shot field goal that sent the Chiefs to the locker room with a 17-7 lead.

Edwards-Helaire, their first-round pick, padded the lead in the third quarter. After ripping off an 11-yard gain early in the drive, the pint-sized dynamo out of LSU unleashed a wicked stutter-step before running 27 yards for another score.

The Chiefs put the game away when rookie L'Darius Sneed picked off Watson's jump ball in the closing seconds of the third quarter. Mahomes was bailed out of a fourth-down interception by pass interference in the end zone, then he zipped a dart to Hill for a 31-7 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Watson threw a touchdown pass and ran for a TD later in the quarter to make the final score a bit more respectable, but it's Kansas City who hang on for a winning start to the season.