NFL Predictions Week One: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher take on Rob Ryan and Liam Plunkett
Watch the opening game of the 2020 NFL season - Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs - live on Sky Sports NFL from 1.20am on Friday
Last Updated: 10/09/20 11:21am
Sky Sports' weekly NFL predictions returns for a new season... and with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher making their Week One picks?!
That's right, to kick-off the 2020 season, Neville and Carragher have lent their 'expertise' on all things gridiron, and are going head to head against former NFL coach Rob Ryan and England cricketer - and Philadelphia Eagles fan - Liam Plunkett.
Click on the video above to watch Neville and Carragher make their predictions, including whether Cam Newton gets off to a flying start in New England, whether the Cowboys rack up the points in Los Angeles, and which team does Tom Brady play for again?!
Each week, Sky Sports' NFL experts - including Coach Ryan, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold - will take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family (Neville/Carragher), and a guest from NFL UK (Plunkett) as part of the new NFL Pick-Em game for 2020 - register to play and make your picks here.
We'll keep track of their scores throughout the season; right, let's get to the Week One predictions...
Week One Predictions
|Rob Ryan
|Neville/Carragher
|Liam Plunkett
|Texans @ Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Dolphins @Patriots
|Dolphins
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Buccaneers @ Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Buccaneers
|Cowboys @ Rams
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Steelers @ Giants
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Titans @ Broncos
|Titans
|Titans
|Broncos
|Jets @ Bills, Sun, 6pm
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Eagles @ Washington
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Packers @ Vikings
|Vikings
|Packers
|Packers
|Colts @ Jaguars
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Bears @ Lions
|Bears
|Lions
|Bears
|Raiders @ Panthers
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Browns @ Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Seahawks @ Falcons
|Seahawks
|Falcons
|Seahawks
|Chargers @ Bengals, Sun, 9.05pm
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Cardinals @ 49ers, Sun, 9.25pm
|49ers
|Cardinals
|49ers
|Bold indicates live on Sky
Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs
Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am
COACH RYAN PICK: Chiefs
"It's poor Anthony Weaver's first game ever as defensive coordinator and he's breaking himself in against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions. Good luck!"
NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Chiefs
Neville: "I've not got any great concerns [about them defending their Super Bowl title], so I'm going to go with the Chiefs."
PLUNKETT PICK: Chiefs
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm
COACH RYAN PICK: Dolphins
"I think both of these teams will end up being under .500 for the season, but I'm going with Miami, because of their new offensive coordinator, Chan Gailey, who often seems to get the better of Bill Belichick."
NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Patriots
Carragher: "It's a new era in New England and I think [Cam] Newton will get off to a great start."
PLUNKETT PICK: Patriots
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints
Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm
COACH RYAN PICK: Saints
"New Orleans have the best team on paper; I'd like to take Tampa, but I'm sticking with the Saints because Tom Brady doesn't play defence."
NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Saints
Neville: "You can't go against Brady, so I'm definitely going for the Saints."
Carragher: "Who do you think Brady plays for?"
Neville: "The Saints? Does he really play for the Buccaneers?"
PLUNKETT PICK: Buccaneers
Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 12.10am
COACH RYAN PICK: Cowboys
"I'll go with the Cowboys. They've added receiver CeeDee Lamb, who I think is going to be rookie of the year, to an already explosive offence. Dallas are going to be ready to roll."
NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Cowboys
Carragher: "I'm expecting a lot of points in this one; I think it will be an end to end game."
Neville: "Based on what?"
Carragher: "Two high-scoring teams, with great offensive players; I think it will be Cowboys, and I also think it will be their year in the Super Bowl."
PLUNKETT PICK: Cowboys
Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Giants
Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 12.10am
COACH RYAN PICK: Steelers
"Big Ben's return. I'll take him and the Steelers."
NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Steelers
Neville: "Is Big Ben fit? I'll go with the Steelers then."
PLUNKETT PICK: Steelers
Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos
Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 3.20am
COACH RYAN PICK: Titans.
"I was thinking about going for the Broncos but, after Von Miller's injury, I'm taking the Titans."
NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Titans
Carragher: "I think it will be a tight one, this, but I'll go with the Titans."
PLUNKETT PICK: Broncos
