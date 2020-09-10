NFL Predictions Week One: Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher take on Rob Ryan and Liam Plunkett

Sky Sports' weekly NFL predictions returns for a new season... and with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher making their Week One picks?!

That's right, to kick-off the 2020 season, Neville and Carragher have lent their 'expertise' on all things gridiron, and are going head to head against former NFL coach Rob Ryan and England cricketer - and Philadelphia Eagles fan - Liam Plunkett.

Click on the video above to watch Neville and Carragher make their predictions, including whether Cam Newton gets off to a flying start in New England, whether the Cowboys rack up the points in Los Angeles, and which team does Tom Brady play for again?!

Each week, Sky Sports' NFL experts - including Coach Ryan, Neil Reynolds and Jeff Reinebold - will take on representatives from the wider Sky Sports family (Neville/Carragher), and a guest from NFL UK (Plunkett) as part of the new NFL Pick-Em game for 2020 - register to play and make your picks here.

England World Cup winning cricketer and Eagles fan Liam Plunkett is the NFL UK's representative for Week One

We'll keep track of their scores throughout the season; right, let's get to the Week One predictions...

Week One Predictions Rob Ryan Neville/Carragher Liam Plunkett Texans @ Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Chiefs Dolphins @Patriots Dolphins Patriots Patriots Buccaneers @ Saints Saints Saints Buccaneers Cowboys @ Rams Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Steelers @ Giants Steelers Steelers Steelers Titans @ Broncos Titans Titans Broncos Jets @ Bills, Sun, 6pm Bills Bills Bills Eagles @ Washington Eagles Eagles Eagles Packers @ Vikings Vikings Packers Packers Colts @ Jaguars Colts Colts Colts Bears @ Lions Bears Lions Bears Raiders @ Panthers Raiders Raiders Raiders Browns @ Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Seahawks @ Falcons Seahawks Falcons Seahawks Chargers @ Bengals, Sun, 9.05pm Chargers Chargers Chargers Cardinals @ 49ers, Sun, 9.25pm 49ers Cardinals 49ers Bold indicates live on Sky

Houston Texans @ Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Friday, 1.20am

1:06 The NFL returns to Sky Sports, with six live games kicking off the 2020 season in style on the new, dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel The NFL returns to Sky Sports, with six live games kicking off the 2020 season in style on the new, dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel

COACH RYAN PICK: Chiefs

"It's poor Anthony Weaver's first game ever as defensive coordinator and he's breaking himself in against Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champions. Good luck!"

NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Chiefs

Neville: "I've not got any great concerns [about them defending their Super Bowl title], so I'm going to go with the Chiefs."

PLUNKETT PICK: Chiefs

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 6pm

0:53 Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says that he's looking forward to continue working with quarterback Cam Newton in the build up to the season Patriots head coach Bill Belichick says that he's looking forward to continue working with quarterback Cam Newton in the build up to the season

COACH RYAN PICK: Dolphins

"I think both of these teams will end up being under .500 for the season, but I'm going with Miami, because of their new offensive coordinator, Chan Gailey, who often seems to get the better of Bill Belichick."

NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Patriots

Carragher: "It's a new era in New England and I think [Cam] Newton will get off to a great start."

PLUNKETT PICK: Patriots

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ New Orleans Saints

Sunday, live on Sky Sports NFL, 9.25pm

0:38 Tom Brady says he is learning from his Bucs teammates and hopes to do everything he can to fight social injustices Tom Brady says he is learning from his Bucs teammates and hopes to do everything he can to fight social injustices

COACH RYAN PICK: Saints

"New Orleans have the best team on paper; I'd like to take Tampa, but I'm sticking with the Saints because Tom Brady doesn't play defence."

NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Saints

Neville: "You can't go against Brady, so I'm definitely going for the Saints."

Carragher: "Who do you think Brady plays for?"

Neville: "The Saints? Does he really play for the Buccaneers?"

PLUNKETT PICK: Buccaneers

Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams

Sunday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Monday, 12.10am

5:49 The 'Good Morning Football' crew discusses whether QB Dak Prescott will play for the Cowboys in 2021 The 'Good Morning Football' crew discusses whether QB Dak Prescott will play for the Cowboys in 2021

COACH RYAN PICK: Cowboys

"I'll go with the Cowboys. They've added receiver CeeDee Lamb, who I think is going to be rookie of the year, to an already explosive offence. Dallas are going to be ready to roll."

NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Cowboys

Carragher: "I'm expecting a lot of points in this one; I think it will be an end to end game."

Neville: "Based on what?"

Carragher: "Two high-scoring teams, with great offensive players; I think it will be Cowboys, and I also think it will be their year in the Super Bowl."

PLUNKETT PICK: Cowboys

Pittsburgh Steelers @ New York Giants

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 12.10am

4:23 Mike Tomlin is looking forward to Ben Roethlisberger's return to action this season and believes JuJu Smith-Schuster can get back to his best Mike Tomlin is looking forward to Ben Roethlisberger's return to action this season and believes JuJu Smith-Schuster can get back to his best

COACH RYAN PICK: Steelers

"Big Ben's return. I'll take him and the Steelers."

NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Steelers

Neville: "Is Big Ben fit? I'll go with the Steelers then."

PLUNKETT PICK: Steelers

Tennessee Titans @ Denver Broncos

Monday Night Football, live on Sky Sports NFL, Tuesday, 3.20am

4:36 Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton assesses their chances in the NFL this season Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton assesses their chances in the NFL this season

COACH RYAN PICK: Titans.

"I was thinking about going for the Broncos but, after Von Miller's injury, I'm taking the Titans."

NEVILLE/CARRAGHER PICK: Titans

Carragher: "I think it will be a tight one, this, but I'll go with the Titans."

PLUNKETT PICK: Broncos

