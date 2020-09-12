Are the Dallas Cowboys set for a Super Bowl return a quarter of a century since their last?

Dallas Cowboys have a new set of triplets to lead their Super Bowl push in Amari Cooper, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott

The Dallas Cowboys: 'America's Team'. But, in truth, it has been a long time since the Cowboys have come close to being anything like the best team in America.

In July, the Cowboys were crowned the world's most valuable sports team for the fifth-straight year in the list published by Forbes - above the New England Patriots, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Lakers and even above Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United - but success on the field has been harder to replicate.

When the Cowboys won their last championship in 1996, Bill Clinton was US President, Tiger Woods had yet to turn professional and the first Harry Potter book was still over a year from being published.

As Dallas beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXX, clinching a record-equalling fifth Vince Lombardi Trophy and third in four years, few could have expected the baron decades of mediocrity that would follow.

The Dallas dynasty of the 90s was built around Michael Irvin, Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman

As defending champs, the Cowboys beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round, only to be upset by the upstart Carolina Panthers in the divisional round. They would not win another playoff game in 13 years and have won only three in total in 23 years since!

But, are the glory days finally returning? There is a hype train pulling into Dallas station, with excitement growing, in particular, over their offence and 'The Triplets 2.0'.

You see, that Dallas 90s dynasty was built on the sturdy foundation provided by a Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, a Hall of Fame running back - and leading rusher of all time - Emmitt Smith, and Hall of Famer wider receiver Michael Irvin. The 2020 triumvirate of Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper, while not yet close to matching those feats, are the best since to wear the silver and blue.

Elliott is perhaps the standout of the bunch. Among running backs, 'Zeke' has the most 100-yard games since 2016 (26), with the next best Jordan Howard at only 14, and Dallas are 22-4 in those matches.

As for quarterback and receiver, Tony Romo and Terrell Owens could rightly argue they had a good run, possibly Dez Bryant too, but Owens' best days came in San Francisco, Bryant's career burned out quite quickly, and though Romo was actually a mightily effective and intelligent quarterback - as his move into the broadcasting booth has demonstrated - he was often underappreciated by fans and media alike, who thought he too often came up short in the big spots.

It's a similar narrative that surrounds current QB Prescott, who has seen himself franchise tagged for the 2020 season - owner Jerry Jones hesitating on a new, big-money contract - and has had his leadership questioned, most recently and foolishly by Fox Sports pundit, and Cowboys fan, Skip Bayless.

In an interview earlier this week, Prescott opened up about the depression and anxiety he had felt after the suicide of his older brother Jace in April and because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"When you have thoughts that you've never had, I think that's more so than anything a chance to realize it and recognize it, to be vulnerable about it," Prescott said. "I think being open about it and not holding those feelings in was one of the better things for me."

Bayless said on his show 'Undisputed': "He's the quarterback of America's team. The sport that he plays is dog-eat-dog. It is no compassion, no quarter given on the football field. If you reveal publicly any little weakness, it can affect your team's ability to believe in you in the toughest spot."

Fox Sports have since distanced themselves from Bayless' comments, releasing a statement saying: "Fox Sports believes Dak showed tremendous courage which is evident in both his leadership on the Dallas Cowboys and in his character off the field. We do not agree with Skip Bayless' opinion on Undisputed this morning."

The controversy is an example of a wider criticism of Dak, however; that he doesn't have a 'winner's mentality', having led Dallas to division titles and the playoffs in two of his four seasons in the NFL, only to exit at the divisional round on both occasions.

Last year though, Presott was one of the leading passers in the NFL, second only to Jameis Winston in total yards with 4.902. His career seems to be on the ascent.

"This is the year it all changes for Dak," Kyle Brandt said on the Good Morning Football show. "It is all set up around him.

"In the draft, the Cowboys could have selected a lot of defensive players, but they drafted a wide receiver [CeeDee Lamb].

"This offence is realistically looking at three 1,000-yard receivers for the first time since the 2008 Arizona Cardinals - Steve Breaston, Anquan Boldin, Larry Fitzgerald.

Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was part of an explosive passing attack in 2008

"Just launch it to those wide receivers. Dak is my call for MVP in 2020. And if he cashes in the MVP under the [franchise] tag, Jerry is going to write the biggest cheque of all time."

Lamb's arrival, as the No 17 overall pick in the 2020 draft, adds to an already impressive double-act of Cooper and Michael Gallup at receiver, and the former's arrival via a trade from the Raiders midway through the 2018 season certainly seemed to spark the Cowboys, and the play of Prescott in particular, as they went 7-2 to finish the season and make the playoffs.

It's precisely why the Cowboys flaming out to an 8-8 record last season was seen as such a disappointment. This was an immensely talented roster that seemed ready for a run and, maybe, that return (finally) to the Super Bowl.

So, can they be trusted this season?

Peter Schrager, on Good Morning Football, is yet to be convinced: "Everyone is looking at the shiny objects - Dak, Zeke, Lamb - and saying, 'the Cowboys, America's Team, they're back'," he said.

Rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is an exciting new arrival in Dallas after being drafted out of Oklahoma

"I'm not saying it won't happen, but am I getting on the bandwagon? No, I'm looking at teams that went to the playoffs last year, looking at players who did get the job done in the biggest moments.

"Last year, I watched them lose to the Jets, the Bills and the Eagles in a must-win game (in Week 17). I like the Cowboys in the NFC East, but I'm not saying they're the lead dogs in the NFC for the Super Bowl right now."

The Cowboys can make a statement to the contrary and get their wagon pointing to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay starting with a win over the Los Angeles Rams at the new SoFi Stadium on Sunday night.

It was the biggest player-related story of the offseason.

Tom Brady, after 20 seasons and six Super Bowls in New England, departed this summer. He will start this season as the new face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Meanwhile, the head coach who was by his side, Bill Belichick, remains a Patriot and will look to continue the dynasty.

The question is: which team will have the most success? Does Brady bring instant contender potential to the Buccaneers? Can Belichick prove his 'next man up' attitude works even when losing a Hall of Famer in the most important position in football?

